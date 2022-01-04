Billie Eilish reveals that she was secretly a redhead for a week

Billie Eilish will fill a headliner spot at this year’s Coachella, joining Swedish House Mafia, who announced their return to music a couple of months ago, per gossip website TMZ. A source with knowledge of the event said Eilish has signed on as the second of three headliners of the event’s big names for 2022 — making a question mark for Travis Scott’s status with the festival. Before 2020’s edition was canceled because of Covid-19, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott were the scheduled headliners. Frank is now committed to 2023’s festival, and Rage Against the Machine is reportedly not headlining this year, which left two empty slots with Travis.
