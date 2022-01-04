ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish reveals that she was secretly a redhead for a week

Cover picture for the articleWhen Billie Eilish went blonde earlier this year, it made headlines. But it turns out she managed to keep another change she made to her hair color a few months ago under wraps. On her Instagram Story on Monday, Billie posted photos dated November 22...

