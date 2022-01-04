Billie Eilish reveals that she was secretly a redhead for a week

No Time To Die songstress and Grammy winner Billie Eilish has become well known over the years for experimenting with her hair to match with the different eras of her music. In 2021, she notably switched out her neon green roots for a classic old Hollywood blonde ahead of releasing her album Happier Than Ever. It was a beautiful and mature look for her, but in true Billie fashion, it was not to stay. Just ahead of hosting Saturday Night Live last month, she went back to black. But hold up, she actually had a secret hair color in between!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO