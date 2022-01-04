UT Southwestern predicts rapid increase in COVID hospitalizations

Researchers at UT Southwestern say COVID-19 transmission has reached the highest level since the start of the pandemic. They say the number of people hospitalized has increased "dramatically," and they expect that increase to continue through the end of January.

"Levels of local transmission are the highest seen since the beginning of the pandemic and may increase further on the heels of recent holiday gatherings," researchers wrote in their report.

The report predicts hospitalizations will increase to 600 to 1,000 patients in Dallas County by the end of January. Through December 30, 2021, the most recent day stats were available, hospitals in Dallas County reported 541 confirmed COVID patients.

The report by UT Southwestern predicts hospitalizations in Tarrant County will increase to 1,300 to 2,000 by the end of January. Tuesday, Tarrant County Public Health reported 792 COVID-19 patients.

Across Texas, the Department of State Health Services says hospitals had 7,015 COVID patients through Sunday, up from 2,939 a month ago.

The Department of State Health Services says unvaccinated Texans are 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and 13 times more likely to test positive than those who are fully vaccinated.

"Vaccination remains our most powerful tool for preventing severe COVID-19. The vast majority of patients admitted to the hospital for

COVID-19 in our area are unvaccinated," UT Southwestern wrote in its report.

The report also says 25% of tests across Texas are now coming back positive, the highest percentage during the pandemic. FEMA has approved six testing sites in Texas to try to reduce lines, including one each in Dallas and Tarrant County. FEMA says those sites should open next week.

