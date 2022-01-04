The US Just Shattered the World Record for New COVID Cases
The United States became the first country to report more than a million new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Monday, the result of a backlog from the holiday weekend and the extremely contagious Omicron variant currently ripping through much of the country. The U.S. counted 1,082,549 cases...
In late December, right-wing personality and relentless headline-chaser Candace Owens generated a minor wave of news when she exuberantly declared her love for colloidal silver, a very old faux-medical treatment making a strange—but unsurprising—comeback in the pandemic age. In a post highlighted by liberal activist and tech entrepreneur William LeGate and then reported on by the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, Owens said she takes “a teaspoon a day” of colloidal silver, which is more than enough to cause the product’s best-known side effect: argyria, which can turn one’s skin a permanent shade of blue-grey. Besides Owens, a host of personalities including Alex Jones and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker have promoted colloidal silver as a “treatment” for COVID-19, which it is absolutely not. FDA warning letters from the past two years also show that a host of companies, large and small, are also attempting to rebrand colloidal silver as a COVID cure-all. In all, it’s a useful demonstration of the ways in which COVID has allowed a variety of old snake oil cures to make a roaring comeback, frequently carried along by misinformation purveyors like Owens who may not have a clear idea of the long and addled history of what they’re promoting.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been swabbing our nostrils for COVID-19. Should we start swabbing throats instead?. No, you should not, according to the Food and Drug Administration, as well as several public health experts who spoke with VICE News and said the best way to test is to follow the directions.
Millions of people have been confined to their homes in China as the government attempts to bring COVID-19 numbers back to zero, resulting in shortages of food, and of medical supplies for those suffering from non-COVID diseases. The northwestern city of Xian, a metropolis of 13 million people and home...
David Bateman, founder of the Utah startup Entrata, has resigned as chairman of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately, after an email surfaced Tuesday in which he pushed the antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people were behind a “sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people” using the COVID-19 vaccine.
Buhl, Idaho, is a city of just 4,000 people, best known for the abundance of rainbow trout in its hatcheries and as the birthplace of a famous cigar-smoking televangelist. Yet despite its small size, the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist street-fighting gang, thought that this “sleepy red town,” and in particular, its annual Fourth of July Sagebrush Days Parade would be a good opportunity to promote their brand.
State media in North Korea said on Wednesday that the country had successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile, its first missile launch since October, which could equip the nuclear-armed country with a new weapon effective in evading missile defense systems. During the test launch, the second of a hypersonic missile after...
The Republican Party in one of Georgia’s most populous counties planned to hold a candlelight vigil for “patriots” who’ve been charged or convicted for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but canceled it after coming under criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. The...
A QAnon and anti-vaccine podcaster has died from complications due to COVID-19 after contracting the virus at a conspiracy theory conference that turned into a superspreader event, and where fellow attendees baselessly blamed their illness on an anthrax attack. Doug Kuzma, 61, from Newport News, Virginia, died on January 3...
A mysterious and fatal neurological syndrome that currently has no known cause or cure has afflicted at least 48 people, including nine young people, in eastern Canada. The illness has allegedly killed nine patients. One still-suffering patient, Terriline Porelle, told CBC her issues started in the summer of 2020 when...
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Anom, an encrypted phone company marketed to criminals which the FBI secretly took over, surreptitiously recorded every message sent by the phones’ users. But the truly global undercover operation had another secret: the phones also collected users' precise GPS location and transferred that information to authorities, according to multiple documents reviewed by Motherboard.
As our planet continues to cook, it can be hard to find positive stories about the climate crisis. Floods in Canada are so bad, farmers on jetskis need to rescue cows. People are reporting dead birds on the ground after major heatwaves. Polar bears are going extinct. And people are drowning in their basements in flash floods. We can’t seem to escape the funeral gong of depressing climate headline after headline.
Homer Plessy, the Black man who refused to leave a “whites-only” train car in an act of civil disobedience that later reached the Supreme Court, was finally pardoned more than a century after being arrested. “The stroke of my pen on this pardon, while momentous, it doesn’t erase...
This piece originally appeared on VICE Belgium. In recent years, ketamine has made its way from dancefloors to the treatment room. In addition to fuelling nights out (when clubs are open, anyway), the drug is currently being used as a treatment for clinical depression in hospitals and mental health units. Experts argue that its dissociative and anaesthetic effects can ease severe depression quicker than more traditional treatments like SSRIs, a type of widely-used antidepressants that boost serotonin levels in the brain.
In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
What. A. Year. To say that a lot happened in 2021 would be a massive understatement. Far-right Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, and Bernie Sanders burned down the internet when he wore mittens to Biden’s inauguration. Vaccines gave us some hope from COVID, only to have the world ravaged again by Delta and Omicron.
