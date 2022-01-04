ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Just Shattered the World Record for New COVID Cases

By Paul Blest
 2 days ago
The United States became the first country to report more than a million new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Monday, the result of a backlog from the holiday weekend and the extremely contagious Omicron variant currently ripping through much of the country. The U.S. counted 1,082,549 cases...

Comments / 68

relay
2d ago

Good thing we have those vaccines and all those boosters and wearing mask just think what it would be if we weren’t doing that. And you have to take a test to know if you have the worst virus invented by man. Wake up America let’s take our freedom back

Reply(4)
17
Virgil Dennison
2d ago

omg. awesome.. that just shows you. keep the borders closed and we'll be fine.. dumbass writer.. oh vaccine don't work. facts are out there now.

Reply(4)
13
Guest
2d ago

Quick reminder the PCR test was recalled by the FDA because its a fraud, as are all the false “positive cases” it generates.

Reply(2)
6
 

