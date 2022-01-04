ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland First Friday cancels January festival due to COVID-19

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

Oakland's monthly block party style community festival has canceled its January event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This month's "Oakland First Friday" was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7, however organizers announced that the festival has been canceled because of the "rapid increase of COVID-19 cases throughout these past weeks."

The free festival is held in the Town the first Friday of every month along Telegraph Avenue between West Grand and 27th Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. First Friday features local performers, mobile food and arts-and-crafts vendors, and serves as an "inclusive gathering of all of Oakland’s communities."

With the January event canceled, the next First Friday is scheduled for February 4.

