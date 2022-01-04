ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostface Killah ft. Shaun Wiah “Let Me Touch Ya,” Vado ft. Lloyd Banks & Dave East “Respect The Jux (Remix)” & More | Daily Visuals 1.3.22

By O
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyLS3_0dcTTwOU00

Ghostface Killah is one of the few members of Wu-Tang who still to this day continues to drop new material and keep the Wu sound going strong and though it’s been a minute since we’ve last heard from Tony Stark, he returns to remind us he got them darts.

Linking up with Shuan Wiah for his clip to “Let Me Touch Ya,” Ghostface once again gets his relationship rhymes on as he woo’s a lucky young woman with his Wu-Tang style at an all-white party for the grown and sexy.

Vado meanwhile gets Lloyd Banks to make a rare appearance in his clip to “Respect The Jux (Remix)” in which Vado, Banks and Dave East pull off an elaborate, well, jux. Respect it. By the way, Banks still got bars, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over including work from Desiigner, Curren$y, and more.

GHOSTFACE KILLAH FT. SHAUN WIAH – “LET ME TOUCH YA”

VADO FT. LLOYD BANKS & DAVE EAST – “RESPECT THE JUX”

DESIIGNER – “OH LORD”

CURREN$Y – “UNDER THE WINGS”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “CONCUSSIONS”

ONESHOTACE FT. SHEFF G – “MR. FIRE”

SADA BABY – “TENSION”

