Chipolo announces wallet-sized Bluetooth tracker to work with Find My

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 2022 CES, Chipolo debuted a Find My-enabled Bluetooth tracker that can easily fit into your wallet. The Card Spot is the second Find My capable device to come from Chipolo, following the launch of the Chipolo One Spot that debuted with the launch of the Find My program. By...

