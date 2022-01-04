David Dusek/Golfweek

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max fairway woods

Price: $349.99 each with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue, AV Raw White and Project X Cypher shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: C300 maraging stainless steel cup face with tungsten weight.

Available: Feb. 18

Over the past decade, fairway woods have transformed as companies add more and more driver-style technologies to clubs that used to have a reputation for being tough to hit. Many fairway woods now feature multi-material construction and can create so much ball speed that elite golfers are using higher-lofted models. On the PGA Tour, many players used to carry a 15-degree 3-wood and a 19-degree 5-wood, but now there are plenty of golfers who split the difference and take a 16.5-degree club instead. At the same time, 7-woods have gained popularity because they are so easy to hit, launching the ball high and bringing it down softly on the greens.

For 2022, Callaway added several technologies to its new Rogue ST fairway wood family and modified others to create an arsenal of clubs designed to hit the ball straighter and farther off the tee and from the turf.

Tungsten Speed Cartridge

The tungsten weight in the sole of the Rogue ST Max fairways lowers the center of gravity and boosts ball speed. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The ST stands for speed tuned, and to help increase ball speed and distance, Callaway added mass to the front of the sole in the form of a tungsten bar. The company calls it a Tungsten Speed Cartridge, like the tungsten bar designed into the new Rogue ST drivers, but this one serves double duty. By adding up to 28 grams of tungsten behind the leading edge, the center of gravity is driven down and forward, which should help reduce spin and increase ball speed.

A.I. face cup design

The cup face of the Rogue ST Max fairway woods is designed to increase ball speed. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Like the Rogue ST drivers, Callaway’s Rogue ST fairway woods have a face designed using artificial intelligence. There are ridges and valleys on the inner side of the C300 stainless steel cup face, with some areas thicker and others thinner. Thousands of computer-simulated impacts helped the system discover the ideal face design for each loft of each club, with no two identical.

Updated Jailbreak

Callaway’s ST Max fairway woods have an updated Jailbreak system. (Callaway)

Callaway modified its Jailbreak system in the new Rogue ST fairway woods. Jailbreak bars have connected the sole and crown of Callaway drivers and fairway woods for the past several seasons, stiffening the chassis at impact so that energy that would be lost in the deformation of the head can be returned to the ball for more distance. In the Rogue ST fairway woods, however, there are no bars. Instead, Callaway designed stabilizing pieces that wrap from the sole to the crown in the heel and toe to stiffen the head and push more mass to the perimeter, which should increase stability.

There are three versions of the Rogue ST fairway woods. None of them have adjustable hosels, but they are available in a wide range of lofts.

Rogue ST Max

Callaway Rogue ST Max fairway woods. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The Rogue ST Max has a less-rounded shape than last season’s Epic Max fairway wood to make it appeal to a broader range of players. It was designed to have the highest moment of inertia for stability, and it has a neutral weight bias so better players can use it to hit draws and fades. Callaway said the Rogue ST Max produces 390 rpm less spin than the Epic Max fairway woods, 1.5 mph more ball speed and more than 7 yards of increased distance. The Rogue ST Max will be available in lofts of 15, 16.5, 18, 20, 21, 24 and 27 degrees.

Rogue ST LS

Callaway Rogue ST LS fairway woods. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The Rogue ST LS is a low-spin option designed for better players. Callaway added a weight screw behind the Tungsten Speed Cartridge to help fitters adjust the swing weight, and it features a deeper face and more compact design that should help it produce a lower, more-piercing ball flight. The Rogue ST LS comes in lofts of 13.5, 15, 16.5 and 18 degrees.

Rogue ST Max D

Callaway Rogue ST Max D fairway woods (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The Rogue ST Max D was designed with a draw bias for golfers who battle a slice. It has a face angle that is slightly more closed, and the clubs have 1 to 1.5 degrees more loft than the corresponding Rogue Max and Rogue LS clubs. The Rogue ST Max D comes in lofts of 16, 19 and 22 degrees.