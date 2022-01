The U.S. Senate will be back in session on January 3rd and one Ohio Senator say they need to hit the ground running. Rob Portman is heading into his final year in the Senate and he thinks that lawmakers should focus on few things when they get back to work. One being the pandemic and help fast track any treatments that are being worked on to reduce the severity of the virus. Another is the growing inflation that is causing prices to rise in all sectors of the economy.

