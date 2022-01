Martin Rowinski is the CEO of Boardsi, a corporate board recruitment company, and an investor and author. As technology expands our access to information, many executives are seeking to become the voice of that information through thought leadership. Being a thought leader takes dedication, patience, experience, strategy and education, but it also takes enough passion for your industry role to drive both the desire and willpower to try. It may take a lot of work to get there, but becoming a thought leader is the key to shifting your business from maintenance mode to a thriving success.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO