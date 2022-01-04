Top food and nutrition trends for 2022

Longevity continues to be a hot topic in health and wellness, and with good reason: Who doesn’t want to live to see 100 or more years old feeling good? The big question is how? What exactly are the longest-living people in the world doing (or not doing) that’s extending their lifespan well into the triple digits? Now, thanks to National Geographic journalist Dan Buettner, who’s been reporting on regions around the world where the longest-living folks reside (also known as Blue Zones), we have some answers as to the longevity boosting foods they eat, as well as their eating habits.

