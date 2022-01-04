ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top food and nutrition trends for 2022

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Year's resolutions to get in shape are nothing...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Our 6 Favorite Longevity Boosting Food and Nutrition Findings of 2021

Longevity continues to be a hot topic in health and wellness, and with good reason: Who doesn’t want to live to see 100 or more years old feeling good? The big question is how? What exactly are the longest-living people in the world doing (or not doing) that’s extending their lifespan well into the triple digits? Now, thanks to National Geographic journalist Dan Buettner, who’s been reporting on regions around the world where the longest-living folks reside (also known as Blue Zones), we have some answers as to the longevity boosting foods they eat, as well as their eating habits.
NUTRITION
EatingWell

20 Top Healthy Eating Habits, According to a Dietitian

Including healthy eating habits in your life is a must if you want to support your overall well-being. While trendy diets and lifestyle overhauls are all the rage, the truth is that simple changes and swaps can lead to big results in the health department. As a registered dietitian, I...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition
mystar106.com

Healthy Food trends to Consider in 2022

Many will begin diets and better lifestyles on January 1. For those looking for ways to be healthier, here are some ideas. Daily News suggests choosing healthy frozen foods. They say it’s a way to save money and eat more balanced meals. They also suggest drinking less. They state,...
RECIPES
Tulsa World

FAPC shares food trends for the upcoming year

Banana bread and sour dough were all the rage in 2020, and 2021 focused on air fried food and low-waste foods. What’s going to land in your pantry after the New Year?. Upcoming trends in dining and cooking can be hard to predict, but the continued love for food and the desire to expand the average food pallet can make for more adventurous meals.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Food52

11 Pandemic Food Trends We Are So Over

After nearly two years of living through the highs and lows of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve learned how to adjust our lifestyles to keep each other healthy. While we desperately longed for the days of “normal,” we also learned how to make do with the present. In the kitchen, this meant relying on lots of basic pantry staples and recipes that would be able to feed a larger-than-normal household.
RECIPES
petbusiness

Understanding Pet Food Nutrition Labels

When walking down a pet store’s food aisle, customers are faced with a variety of options. With eye-catching imagery and catchy descriptions on packages, some pet parents may breeze over reading the nutrition label on the back of a bag, but more recently, many are taking the time to look it over.
PET SERVICES
runningmagazine.ca

Your top nutrition questions, answered

Nutrition is very important for running performance, but with so much information out there, it can be difficult to distinguish between good and bad nutrition advice. We’ve narrowed down a list of the top nutrition questions runners ask to help you navigate the often over-complicated world of sports nutrition so you can perform at your best.
FITNESS
arcamax.com

Environmental Nutrition: Want to hit ‘restart’ for 2022? Here’s some food for thought

The arrival of a new year always feels like a fresh start, but that feels truer than ever this year as the pandemic continues. While it’s a great idea to take stock of how we handled 2021 and what we might want to do differently going forward, it’s not necessary to go to extremes. In fact, a rigid, rules-based approach may backfire. Let’s look at three popular ways of hitting “restart” and alternative approaches that may be both kinder and more sustainable.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Conversation U.S.

Not all calories are equal – a dietitian explains the different ways the kinds of foods you eat matter to your body

A calorie is a calorie is a calorie, at least from a thermodynamic standpoint. It’s defined as the amount of energy needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1 degree Celsius (2.2 pounds by 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit). But when it comes to health and your body’s energy balance, not all calories are equal. For example, some studies have reported that diets that are high-protein, low-carbohydrate or a combination of the two do yield greater weight loss than diets with other levels of fat, protein and carbs. If every calorie in food were the same, you wouldn’t expect to see...
FITNESS
Napa Valley Register

The outlook for restaurants: Reducetarianism and other food trends for 2022

The past few years have been beyond difficult for Napa Valley restaurants. Fires and the pandemic have combined to exacerbate an already tight labor market and forced many businesses to remain closed for long periods of time. Perhaps not surprisingly given the tough, tenacious and creative makeup of many in...
NAPA, CA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Trending Flavors and Foods: 2022 Predictions

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Consumer tastes change — especially when it...
ECONOMY
asapland.com

How Does A Food Pyramid Help Individuals Eat A Healthy Diet?

How Does A Food Pyramid Help Individuals Eat A Healthy Diet?. Food pyramids provide individuals with information on how to make healthy food choices. There are several different food pyramids, but they all teach the same basic concepts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a nutritious diet should consist...
DIETS
MindBodyGreen

What A Gut Expert Eats In A Day For Healthy Weight Management

We've entered a new year, and for some, enhancing gut health is high on the resolutions list—with weight management and/or bloat reduction as one of the main goals. Now, everyone has a different plan of action for healthy weight support, as everyone has a unique body type, schedule, lifestyle, etc. But nourishing your body with nutrient-rich fuel is a significant part of the process—and who better to grab a gut-supporting menu from than board-certified internist, gut health expert, and mbg Collective member Vincent Pedre, M.D.?
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

How to Sustainably Improve Gut Health, According To A Registered Dietitian

When experiencing bloating or gas, you may feel eager to find a way to ditch those feelings, stat. However, in my experience as a registered dietitian and gut health expert, I've found most of the "quick fix" solutions do not provide long-term support. If you don't address the root of the problem, the issues may continue to return, leaving you frustrated and confused.
HEALTH

