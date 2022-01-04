ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor Nyesha Arrington explains Next Level Chef

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX's newest cooking show Next Level Chef has three floors with three...

www.fox4news.com

FanSided

Behind the scenes of the new series Next Level Chef

Much like Guy Fieri has become the de facto face of Food Network, the same can be said of Chef Gordon Ramsay and FOX. He already headlines MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen as well as numerous other series and now you can add the brand new Next Level Chef to the list.
fox4news.com

3 Texans to compete on Next Level Chef

The new FOX cooking show is a high stakes, high pressure competition. Good Day talked to caterer Angie Ragan, one of the three Texas competitors on Next Level Chef.
tvseriesfinale.com

Next Level Chef: Season One Ratings

Chef Ramsay has led numerous TV shows for FOX. Some, like MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen, have had long and successful runs while others have just lasted a season or two. How will his newest entry stack up in the ratings? Will Next Level Chef be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Next Level Chef

Over the years, cooking shows have become extremely popular. After all, good food and good competition are two things that lots of people can’t get enough of. Every time you think there couldn’t possibly be a new idea for a cooking show, one seems to pop up out of nowhere. That seems to be the case with FOX’s upcoming series, Next Level Chef. Led by the legendary Gordon Ramsay, Next Level Chef is a unique competition show. In the series, Gordon Ramsay and two other chefs attempt to find the next big name in the culinary industry by mentoring a group of talented chefs and putting their skills to the test. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Next Level Chef.
FanSided

Next Level Chef: Important takeaways from the season premiere

As Next Level Chef debuted on FOX, the Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington led culinary competition did more than set itself apart through its innovative format. During the fast-paced hour-long show, viewers had a treasure trove of delicious finds to discover. With a season premiere, the tone for...
FanSided

Next Level Chef premiere preview: Gordon Ramsay raises the bar yet again

The highly anticipated Next Level Chef premiere sets the new year off in an exciting direction. While this FOX culinary competition looks to discover the next culinary superstar, the competition itself is what makes this food television show unique. And, hopefully it inspires viewers to appreciate that a great cook is more than just elevated ingredients.
FanSided

Next Level Chef episode 2: High stakes, big consequences

After an exciting series premiere, the teams have been selected but Next Level Chef episode 2 is ready to put the chefs feet to the fire. Which team can get the perfect sear and which chef has cooked their last dish in this tri-level cooking competition?. According to FOX, Next...
Mashed

Next Level Chef's Biggest Cooking Challenge Is The Kitchen Itself

Gordon Ramsay's latest television show "Next Level Chef" challenges 15 contestants to take their cooking skills to the literal next level. Participants will compete in a set composed of three stacked kitchens, each one more advanced and enhanced than the one beneath it, for a prize of $250,000 (via Parade).
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Next Level Chef’ On Fox and Hulu, Where Gordon Ramsay Challenges Teams Of Chefs To Cook In Kitchens Both Great And Terrible

We always imagine reality show producers sitting around a conference table trying to find new wrinkles for formats that are now decades old. Whoever had the fever dream that helped create Next Level Chef — maybe brought on by not-so-fresh sushi, maybe by a viewing of the Netflix horror movie The Platform — should get credit for taking the cooking competition format and putting it in multiple kitchens. One kitchen is awesome, one is functional, and another is terrible. How cool is that? But what actually will make or break the show are its mentors: Gordon Ramsay, Nysesha Arrington and Richard Blais.
Distractify

'Next Level Chef' Is 2022's Newest Cooking Show –– Who Are the Judges?

If you consider yourself to be a foodie, Next Level Chef is probably the best reality TV show for you to binge-watch. Its first season premiered at the start of January 2022, and it’s filled with some of the most interesting kitchen dynamics of all time. Home chefs, social media bakers, food truck owners, restaurant line cooks, fast-food cooks, and everyone in between are invited to participate.
