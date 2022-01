Scrypt, the next level payables automation provider, announced its partnership with Railz, the only Accounting Data-as-a-Service API that connects, normalizes, and provides analytics on financial and accounting data on small- and medium-sized businesses. By using the Railz API, Scrypt will be able to access its customer’s accounting data much quicker without the need for full integration into commercial customers’ accounting systems or ERPs.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO