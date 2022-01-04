ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

getWizer Boosts Retail Expertise with Key Hires

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetWizer, an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, announces two key additions to its executive sales team. After doubling its number of active accounts in 2021 and an expansion rate of 290% across verticals, getWizer is gearing up to strengthen its foothold in the retail industry by welcoming Nikki Arnstein and...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

New Benchmark Research From Incisiv And Genesys Only 15% Of Retailers Offer A Differentiating Experience When It Comes To Omnichannel Customer Service

While omnichannel customer service is a table stakes expectation amongst shoppers, the degree of service varies dramatically among both industry segments as well as individual retailers; big box, department store and specialty retailers lead the way for superior customer service. As the buying journey has been forever altered, with it...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NICE Named Market Share Leader In Workforce Optimization

DMG Consulting’s in-depth analysis reveals NICE is the market share leader of WFO, interaction analytics, WFM, quality management and recording solutions amongst WFO suite vendors. NICE announced that it has been recognized as the overall market share leader for total workforce optimization (WFO) by DMG Consulting LLC. The ‘Contact...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Esker To Acquire Majority Stake In Market Dojo, Enhancing Its Procure-To-Pay Suite

British startup Market Dojo revolutionizes procurement standards by offering a 100% cloud eSourcing solution. Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, announced that it has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Market Dojo Limited, a UK-based eProcurement software company. The agreement states that Esker will acquire 50.1% of the shares and voting rights in the company effective Q1 2022 and the remainder of Market Dojo shares after a period of four years.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

B2B Tech Subscription Start-Up REFPipeline Reinvents How Business Referrals Are Shared

REFPipeline, the world’s first business-to-business digital referral network, launched its subscription service, founders Ellen and Richard Lippman announced. REFPipeline is a professional community open to connect all reputable and licensed businesses (both brick-and-mortar, and online companies) and individual contractors in the United States. Anchored around real estate for its launch, REFPipeline welcomes all companies related to that wide industry. Its patent-pending artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithm-based ecosystem fosters and facilitates data-driven referrals, rewarding active members while providing trustworthy leads.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Wilson Sporting Goods#Getwizer#Vp Of Customer Solutions#Walmart Com Us Team#The Npd Group#Target#Gamestop#Autozone#Reebok#Next Insurance
aithority.com

Aqua Security Appoints Cybersecurity Leader Paul Calatayud As CISO

Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Paul Calatayud as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Calatayud brings 20+ years of experience to his new role at Aqua, where he will help scale the security program, shape strategies to advance innovation in cloud native security and work with customers to enhance their cloud native security posture.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Bear Robotics And Covestro Team Up To Serve Restaurants In Need

Makroblend provides the toughness and dimensional stability needed to appeal to customers and withstand the rigors of a modern kitchen. Covestro, a leading polymer company, announced its collaboration with Bear Robotics, makers of the Servi line of Hospitality Robots. When designing Servi, Bear Robotics required a material that was aesthetically appealing, dimensionally stable, and resistant to both impacts and chemicals. After extensive testing they found that Makroblend® UltraTough’s PC/PET combination fit the bill.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Leveraging technology, expertise for better driver matches — Taking The Hire Road

The days of utilizing print media to help job prospects and employers find each other are nearly over. Driver recruiting has turned the page. Natasha Hammack, VP of corporate branding and communications at Wright Media LLC, has been in the industry since newspaper want ads reigned supreme. As one of the trucking industry’s first digital recruiting salespeople, she joined host Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach, on the latest episode of Taking The Hire Road to discuss how important it is to leverage today’s recruiting technology.
SOFTWARE
atlanticcitynews.net

Business Analyst: What's Next in Business in 2022?

Business analyst is an occupation that can be seen as an official expert on the future of business. But who exactly is a business analyst? What do they do, and how have they evolved since the early days of the occupation? One great place to start exploring this topic is by looking at the way people view the profession in the year 2022. In this blog article, you'll get an idea of what to expect from your job in 2022 and what will be next for businesses. Business analysts are becoming more necessary than ever in today's world. This is because the global best online dispensary canada business landscape has changed so much over the past few years that it requires a new way of understanding to keep up with changes. In this blog article, you'll learn what you should expect from business analytics in 2022.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Sourcing Journal

Rivet Names Marykate Kelley Sales and Marketing Manager

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

India’s Quick Commerce Startup Dunzo Raises $240M Led by Reliance

India’s quick commerce startup Dunzo raised $240 million in a funding round led by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital, according to multiple media reports. The company also counts Google as an earlier investor. Reliance invested $200 million for...
BUSINESS
WWD

IBrands Global Acquires Pam & Gela, Spells Out Strategy

Click here to read the full article. IBrands Global has wrapped up its acquisition of the elevated casualwear label Pam & Gela and is planning to ramp up e-commerce. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and IBrands Global’s chief executive officer Remy Garson declined to share that information in an interview.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisInside Elon Musk's New Tunnel in California Created in 2014 by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Pam & Gela arrived on the scene with built-in name recognition with many shoppers....
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Engage3 Adds Senior Leaders And Expands Board On The Heels Of Its Series D Financing As Growth Continues To Accelerate

Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, announced the addition of several industry veterans to its leadership team. CES 2022 News: Taiwan-Based Startup BaaSid To Showcase Blockchain-Based Products And Services At CES 2022. The company welcomed Stephen...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Chamberlain Group Elevates Inventive Technology Leader as New CEO

Chamberlain Group, a global leader in smart access solutions, is pleased to announce Jeff Meredith as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Meredith has served with the company for three years as President and Chief Operating Officer, executing Chamberlain Group’s transformation strategy. He replaces JoAnna Sohovich, who will move to Chair of Chamberlain Group’s Board of Directors. Meredith will continue to build upon and execute against the transformation initiated under Sohovich moving the company from one that manufactures access hardware to one that creates seamless access experiences by connecting people, points of entry, and events. Chamberlain Group remains uniquely positioned to provide scalable smart access to connected homes, communities, businesses, facilities, and vehicles.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Harris Acquires i2 Product Portfolio from IBM

Harris, a global vertical market software provider, has acquired the i2 intelligence analysis product portfolio of IBM, including the i2 Analyst’s Notebook, i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis (EIA) and i2 iBase platforms. The acquisition positions Harris to further deliver mission-critical applications for national defense, state & local law enforcement, maritime security as well as evidence management.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Stellantis Partners With Amazon For Digital Vehicle Solutions

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has signed a series of global, multi-year agreements with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Amazon Last Mile. The financial terms were not disclosed. The parties will collaborate to deploy Amazon's technology and software expertise across Stellantis' organization, including...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Best Buy Launches New Advertising Business, Best Buy Ads

Best Buy has been helping customers discover, try, and buy some of the most innovative products out there. No one knows consumer technology — and has the deep relationships with the people who buy it — like we do. That’s why we’re excited to announce Best Buy Ads,...
RETAIL
aithority.com

Scrypt’s Partnership with Railz Benefits Customers From Day One

Scrypt, the next level payables automation provider, announced its partnership with Railz, the only Accounting Data-as-a-Service API that connects, normalizes, and provides analytics on financial and accounting data on small- and medium-sized businesses. By using the Railz API, Scrypt will be able to access its customer’s accounting data much quicker without the need for full integration into commercial customers’ accounting systems or ERPs.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Curefoods Acquires 5 More Food Brands To Amplify Its Footprint In 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Cloud kitchen company, Curefoods, has announced the acquisition of five more D2C food brands. The company aims to double down on scaling and amplifying its footprint significantly in 2022 to become one of the largest players in this segment. With...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Borzo Acquires NOW to Boost Delivery Operations in India

Same-day delivery service Borzo has acquired Indian 90-minute delivery platform NOW, a move designed to strengthen its position in that country, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 5) press release. “NOW has built an impressive product offering which clearly resonates with corporate customers,” said Borzo Co-Founder and Deputy CEO Aleks Shamis...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy