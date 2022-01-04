Larsen & Toubrou closes year with pair of big wins
By Rod Sweet
globalconstructionreview.com
2 days ago
Indian contracting giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) closes 2021 with a pair of what it called “significant” construction contracts, one to build a 39-tower residential scheme in Bengaluru, the other to build a section of twin tunnels and stations for an underground metro being developed in...
Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days.
Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects.
But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
Singapore’s Pan-United Concrete and state-owned urban development company Surbana Jurong have teamed up to study the feasibility of using electric and hydrogen fuel cells to power a fleet of some 1,000 trucks moving concrete in Singapore to cut greenhouse gas emissions. They say the move would decarbonise 7,000 trips...
A toxic gas leak from an industrial tanker truck killed at least six people on Thursday in western India police said.Another 25 people were hospitalized after they inhaled the gas in an industrial complex in Surat a city in Gujarat state, said police officer Mahesh Patel. The TimesNow news website reported that the gas leak occurred while the driver was trying to dump some waste in a drain from the parked tanker. Those affected were working or sleeping in a nearby factory.Other details were not immediately available. Negligence and lack of safety norms often contribute to such...
The chief minister of India’s national capital Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19, as Delhi and its surrounding areas have reported a surge in cases.“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday.I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022The...
Shares in train firm Go-Ahead Group have been suspended to give its auditor more time to finalise delayed full-year results in the wake of the Southeastern franchise scandal.Go-Ahead said it was working with accountancy group Deloitte to get its earnings for the year to July 3 2021 published “as soon as possible”, with the results expected before the end of January.It revealed in December it would need to push back the release of the figures following an investigation into Southeastern’s operation, which meant it would miss the six-month deadline to file annual results and must apply to suspend share trading under...
Comments / 0