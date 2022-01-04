AMD Unveils New Power-Efficient, High-Performance Mobile Graphics For Premium And Thin-and-Light Laptops, And New Desktop Graphics Cards

- Expanded AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics offer 20 percent faster performance on average than current lineup 1 ; New AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics deliver world-class, high-performance gaming for next-gen thin-and-light laptops -

- AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT desktop graphics cards, starting at $199 SEP USD, make incredible 1080p gaming accessible to more gamers; Forthcoming AMD Software release with new driver-based upscaling technology offers increased performance for thousands of games -

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, during the 2022 Product Premiere livestream event, AMD (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report unveiled additions and enhancements to the AMD Radeon™ graphics portfolio to deliver incredible, next-level experiences to more gamers than ever.

Bringing higher levels of performance to power a new class of premium laptops, the new solutions expand the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics family, with the addition of the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, Radeon RX 6650M XT, Radeon RX 6650M, Radeon RX 6500M and Radeon RX 6300M mobile graphics. AMD also announced the new AMD Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics lineup - the AMD Radeon RX 6800S, Radeon RX 6700S and Radeon RX 6600S - optimized to bring power-efficient, high-performance gaming to incredibly thin-and-light laptops that are the fastest growing segment in the gaming laptop market 2.

For desktop PCs, AMD announced the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards, designed to make incredible 1080p gaming experiences for popular AAA and esports titles accessible to more gamers.

All of the new AMD Radeon graphics solutions leverage the breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture and offer high-bandwidth, low-latency AMD Infinity Cache™ memory technology and high-speed GDDR6 memory. They also support Microsoft Windows 11 and Microsoft DirectX® 12 Ultimate, AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology and other advanced features that provide visually stunning, high-refresh rate gaming experiences.

In addition, AMD introduced several new and enhanced AMD smart technologies, as well as the upcoming version of the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ application. Expected to be available in Q1 2022, the software release will feature AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new driver-based upscaling technology that unleashes increased levels of performance with high-quality visuals in thousands of games.

"More developers are taking advantage of new and exciting features to create incredible life-like visuals, requiring new levels of graphics horsepower," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. "It's our goal to ensure as many gamers as possible enjoy these games as developers intended. We're excited to introduce a new arsenal of graphics products and technologies so anyone can enjoy today's stunning games as they're meant to be experienced, whether on the desktop or on the go."

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 Graphics Cards The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card delivers up to 35 percent faster gaming performance on average in 1080p resolution with high settings compared to the competitive offering 3, while the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card is designed to offer incredible 1080p gaming in OEM systems. Built using 6nm process technology for exceptional performance and power efficiency, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards bring incredible gameplay and advanced AMD Radeon features to legions of new and existing PC gamers.

Key specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card can be found here. Specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards can be found here.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series and Radeon RX 6000S Series Mobile Graphics The new AMD Radeon mobile graphics lineup is designed for high-performance gaming on the go. At the top of the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series product stack is the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, delivering epic 1440p gaming performance for next-gen premium laptops. The fastest AMD GPU for extreme gaming laptops, it offers 7 percent faster gaming performance on average than the previous top-of-the-line AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPU 4.

AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics offer an ideal blend of performance and efficiency for slim form factors, enabling gaming laptop designs that can weigh less than 4.5 lbs. and can be up to 20 percent thinner than existing devices 5. The high-end AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU at 100W is projected to offer the ultimate in thin-and-light 1080p gaming by delivering up to 100 FPS in select titles with max settings 6, and is projected to offer 10 percent higher performance on average across select titles at 1080p than the competition 7.

Key specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series and Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics can be found here.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition AMD has continued to enhance its expansive software suite, offering features that enable responsive, low-latency gameplay and high-fidelity visuals. The next release, expected to be available in Q1 2022, includes AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new driver-based spatial upscaling technology. Built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, RSR unleashes new levels of performance with near-native resolution gaming experiences in any game that runs in exclusive full screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer graphics.

Additional features of the forthcoming AMD Software release include updates to the AMD Link application 8 (AMD Link 5.0), which allows users to play their PC games on a phone, tablet or a Windows PC from virtually anywhere. AMD Privacy View technology, powered by Eyeware, is a new feature expected to be available in 1H 2022 that uses Eyeware's cutting-edge head- and eye-tracking technology to deliver increased levels of privacy. Learn more about the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition release here.

AMD Advantage™ Framework and AMD Smart TechnologiesAMD Advantage laptops are designed to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences, providing new levels of performance and responsiveness. They combine AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series or Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics, AMD Software and AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series or Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors with exclusive AMD smart technologies and other advanced system design characteristics. AMD Advantage will continue to expand in 2022 with new AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics and more than 20 new laptop designs. In addition, several enhancements and additions to the AMD smart technologies portfolio are designed to boost performance and extend battery life on AMD Advantage laptops, including:

AMD Smart Access Memory™ Technology (SAM) - Now supporting the new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors featuring PCIe® 4.0, SAM technology offers an increase in gaming performance by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory in the system.

- Now supporting the new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors featuring PCIe® 4.0, SAM technology offers an increase in gaming performance by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory in the system. AMD SmartShift MAX Technology - Previously AMD SmartShift technology, the new and enhanced version is optimized for a broader range of games. By dynamically shifting laptop power between AMD Ryzen mobile processors and AMD Radeon graphics, SmartShift Max technology with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and an AMD Ryzen 6900H CPU offers a 2X uplift in gaming performance on average across select titles compared to a system with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5900H CPU 9.

- Previously AMD SmartShift technology, the new and enhanced version is optimized for a broader range of games. By dynamically shifting laptop power between AMD Ryzen mobile processors and AMD Radeon graphics, SmartShift Max technology with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and an AMD Ryzen 6900H CPU offers a 2X uplift in gaming performance on average across select titles compared to a system with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5900H CPU 9. AMD SmartShift Eco Technology - Expected to be available later this year, it is projected to offer up to 2X gaming time when on battery on a system with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and an AMD Ryzen 6900H Series CPU 10 by automatically shifting from discrete Radeon graphics to Ryzen integrated graphics.

- Expected to be available later this year, it is projected to offer up to 2X gaming time when on battery on a system with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and an AMD Ryzen 6900H Series CPU 10 by automatically shifting from discrete Radeon graphics to Ryzen integrated graphics. AMD Smart Access Graphics Technology - Delivers 15 percent more gaming performance on average across select titles 11 by allowing the AMD Radeon GPU to control the display directly vs. transferring information through the AMD Ryzen APU to the display.

AvailabilityThe Alienware m17 R5, an AMD Advantage laptop powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 6980HX APU and up to an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU is expected to be available in Q2 2022. Other laptops with new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics are expected to be available beginning in Q1 2022 from leading OEMs. Laptops with AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics are expected to be available beginning in Q1 2022, including the ROG Zephyrus G14, the first 14-inch AMD Advantage laptop powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS APU and up to an AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD board partners including ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX and Yeston at global etailers/retailers beginning January 19, 2022. The graphics card has an SEP of $199 USD. It is also expected to be available in pre-built systems from OEMs and system integrators beginning in Q1 2022. Pre-built systems with AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card are expected to be available beginning in 1H 2022.

About AMDFor 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD Radeon TM RX 6850 XT, Radeon RX 6650M XT, Radeon RX 6650M, Radeon RX 6500M, Radeon RX 6300M, Radeon RX 6800S, Radeon RX 6700S and Radeon RX 6600S, Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 graphic cards, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™, and AMD Radeon Super Resolution; the expected benefits of AMD Smart Technologies will have on laptops with the AMD Advantage™ Design Framework; and the timing, availability, and expected benefits and number of laptops with AMD Advantage Design Framework to be launched in 2022, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this presentation and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation's dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; global economic uncertainty; loss of a significant customer; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD's business, financial condition and results of operations; competitive markets in which AMD's products are sold; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD's internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD's products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD's ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD's ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD's business, including the announced acquisition of Xilinx, and ability to integrate acquired businesses; AMD's ability to complete the Xilinx merger; impact of the announcement and pendency of the Xilinx merger on AMD's business; impact of any impairment of the combined company's assets on the combined company's financial position and results of operation; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD's notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet its working capital requirements or generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow to make all of its planned R&D or strategic investments; political, legal, economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of goodwill and technology license purchases; AMD's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; AMD's stock price volatility; and worldwide political conditions. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

©2022 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Adrenalin Edition, AMD Advantage, FidelityFX, FreeSync, Radeon, RDNA, Ryzen, Smart Access Memory, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used herein are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this press release are plans only and subject to change.

________________________1 Testing by AMD performance labs December 02, 2021, using AMD Radeon RX 6650M XT, Radeon RX 6650M and Radeon RX 6600M reference platforms with display driver 21.40 RC Prime 9 with Smart Access Memory enabled. AMD Radeon RX 6850M and Radeon RX 6800M tested at 1080p Max Settings in the following games: Resident Evil Village; Age of Empires 4; Borderlands 3; Cyberpunk 2077; Fortnite; Apex Legends; Witcher 3; Total War: 3 Kingdoms; Assassin's Creed Vallhalla; The Division 2; World of Warcraft Shadowlands; FarCry 6; and Deathloop. Performance may vary. RM-029 2 IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker - Gaming PC, 2021Q3, 2017-2020 CAGR for Slim (<21mm) Gaming Notebooks vs 2017-2020 CAGR for all Gaming Notebooks​ 3 Testing done by AMD performance labs December 1, 2021, on a test system configured with a Radeon™ RX 6500 XT GPU, Ryzen™ 5 5600X CPU, with Smart Access Memory™ enabled, 16GB DDR4-3600, ASRock Taichi platform, Win10 Pro x64 19041.508 vs. similarly configured test systems with a Radeon™ RX 570 graphics card (Smart Access Memory™ not supported) and an Nvidia GTX 1650 (Resizable BAR not supported) in the titles, Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Deathloop, Farming Simulator 22, Halo Infinite, Resident Evil: Village, Apex Legends, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Overwatch. RX-737. 4 Testing by AMD performance labs December 02, 2021, using AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT and AMD Radeon RX 6800M reference platforms with display driver 21.40 RC Prime 9 with Smart Access Memory enabled. AMD Radeon RX 6850M and Radeon RX 6800M tested at 1440p Max Settings in the following games: Resident Evil Village; Age of Empires 4; Borderlands 3; CoD Black Ops; Horizon Zero Dawn; PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS; Forza Horizon 4; Fortnite; Apex Legends; Witcher 3; Battlefield 5. Performance may vary. RM-028 5 Based on AMD internal analysis, December 2021, measuring z-height of a Lenovo Legion 5 (2021) laptop configured with AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M graphics vs. a similar laptop configured with AMD Radeon™ RX 6000S series graphics. Actual z-height may vary based on laptop configuration. RM-027. 6 Testing done by AMD performance labs, December 2, 2021, on a reference system equipped with AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X CPU, 16GB DDR4-3600MHz RAM, Radeon™ RX 6800S reference card @100W, Win10 Pro x64 19041.508, Display Driver 21.40 RC Prime 9. Tested on the following games: Battlefield 5 (Ultra), Borderlands 3 (Ultra), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Ultra), Death Stranding (Very high), Deathloop (Ultra), F1 2021 (Ultra high), Far Cry 6 (Ultra), Forza Horizon 4 (Max), Gears 5 (Ultra), Grand Theft Auto V (Ultra), Hitman 3 (Ultra), Myst (Epic), Resident Evil Village (Max), The Riftbreaker (Ultra), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Highest), The Witcher 3 (Ultra), Wolfenstein: Young Blood (Mein Leben), Apex Legends (Ultra high), Counter Strike: Global Offensive (Ultra high), DOTA 2 Reborn (Ultra), Fortnite (Epic), Overwatch (Epic), PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Ultra), World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (10). Performance may vary. RM-031 7 Testing done by AMD performance labs, December 9, 2021, on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (pre-production sample) equipped with Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (pre-production sample) equipped with AMD Radeon RX 6800S, AMD Engineering Sample processor, 32GB DDR5-4800Mhz, Win11 21H2 22000.348 vs. Razer Blade 14 equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz, Win10 Pro x64 19043.1348. Tested on the following games and settings: Assassin's Creed Valhalla DX12 @Ultra High, Assassin's Creed Odyssey DX11 @Ultra High, Back 4 Blood DX12 @Epic, Battlefield 5 DX12 @Ultra, Borderlands 3 DX12 @Badass, Death Stranding DX12 @Very High, F1 2020 DX12 @Ultra High, Far Cry 6 DX12 @Ultra, The Riftbreaker DX11 @Ultra, Resident Evil Village DX12 @Max, Counter Strike: Global Offensive DX9 @Ultra, DOTA 2 Reborn DX11 @Ultra, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds DX11 Enhanced @Ultra. Performance may vary. RM-042 8 AMD Link requires Radeon™ Software version 22.1.2. Game streaming requires phone or tablet which supports Android 7.0 and greater or iOS 12 and greater, anywhere there is a high speed internet connection. For TV support, Apple TV 4th and 5th generation running tvOS 12.x and greater, or Android TV 7.0 and greater are required. Streaming at 4K requires 4K capable streaming hardware and is compatible with: AMD Radeon™ GCN-based discrete graphics and newer. Supports Windows 10/11. Link Game requires an internet connection. Controllers must be compatible with selected game and headset, please consult vendor for compatibility information GD-159 9 Testing done by AMD performance labs December 10, 2021, comparing the performance of SmartShift vs. SmartShift Max. Games tested: Control (High); Godfall (Ultra); Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Medium); Strange Brigade (Ultra); Tom Clancy's The Division 1 (Ultra) RM-040. 10 Engineering projections are not a guarantee of final performance. Performance projection by AMD engineering staff based on AMD DC power guidelines in a system configured with Radeon™ RX 6850M XT mobile GPU. Projection is subject to change when final product is released in market. RM-041. 11 Testing done by AMD performance labs 7/20/2021 with a reference laptop design with AMD Ryzen 7 5800HX, Radeon RX 6600M with Smart Access Memory enabled, 32GB DDR4-3200MHz, Win10 Pro x64 19042.985 and AMD Driver 21.10.01.21. Testing of "Hybrid Mode" vs. "Discrete Graphics Mode" showed an average benefit of 15% more performance across the following titles: Assassin's Creed Valhalla; Battlefield 5; Borderlands 3; Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War; Cyberpunk 2077; DOOM Eternal; Horizon Zero Dawn; Red Dead Redemption 2; Fortnite; Valorant; World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. Performance may vary. RM-045

