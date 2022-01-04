ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Euro-Zone, UK Stocks Have Upside Potential: JPMorgan

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drtBh_0dcTNYBu00

JPMorgan strategists are bullish on global stocks, seeing positive fundamentals and only a modest negative impact from the Covid omicron variant.

“We believe there is further upside for stocks, despite a strong run so far,” the strategists, led by Mislav Matejka, wrote in a commentary.

“The new variant is proving to be milder than the prior ones, and the adverse impact on mobility much more manageable.”

As for fundamentals, “the [economic] growth backdrop is likely to stay supportive,” the strategists said.

“The euro zone in particular stands out, with 2022 real GDP [growth] forecast at 4.6% year-over-year, above the U.S. for the first time since 2016,” the strategists said. JPMorgan economists project 3.8% growth for the U.S.

“Inventories are very low and their replenishing should be a tailwind. Fiscal support is still there, and credit spreads remain very well behaved,” the strategists said.

As for the Federal Reserve it is “unlikely to keep moving further and further into hawkish territory in the first half of 2022, at least relative to what is priced in currently,” they said.

“This holds for the European Central Bank too. Headline inflation is likely peaking, which will result in steeper curves, a tailwind for stocks.”

Meanwhile, “we continue to see gains for earnings, and believe that consensus projections for 2022 will again prove too low.”

JPMorgan is overweight eurozone and U.K. stocks, but it’s only neutral on the U.S.

“The U.S. had a renewed period of outperformance since March, as [megacap technology stocks] dominated,” the strategists said. Price-earnings multiples are high, and stocks could “stall … if the tech outperformance starts to wane.”

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Global stocks tumble after Fed signals faster rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures have tumbled after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation. Benchmarks in London and Frankfurt opened down more than 1%. Tokyo lost nearly 3%. Notes from the Fed meeting last month showed policymakers believe the U.S. job market is nearly healthy enough that ultra-low rates are no longer needed. Traders took that as a sign the Fed might be more aggressive about rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices. On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was off 0.3% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Jpmorgan#Real Gdp#Technology Stocks#Uk#Covid#The Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#Megacap Technology
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
STOCKS
Reuters

European stocks plummet from record highs on hawkish Fed

Jan 6 (Reuters) - European stocks tumbled from record highs on Thursday as hawkish signals from the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting battered technology shares with the prospect of rising interest rates. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed 1.3% lower, erasing all gains made in a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks consolidate after rising rates spark tech selloff

U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite posting a small loss after rising yields sparked a tech-led rout this week as investors dumped growth stocks. fell 53.11 points, or 0.2%, at 36,354. The S&P 500. SPX,. +0.09%. edged up 2.64 points, or 0.1%, to 4,703.22. The Nasdaq Composite.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

2 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Huge Upside Potential In 2022

After 2021 turned out to be a stellar year for the US stock market, it’s not an easy job trying to pick winners for 2022. Indeed, many analysts believe top technology stocks are vulnerable to a strong correction after a powerful rally over the past year as they have become too expensive.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Euro zone bond yields jump on hawkish Fed minutes, ECB rate hike bets rise

LONDON (Reuters) -Euro zone sovereign bond yields jumped on Thursday to new highs while investors ramped up expectations for a European Central Bank rate hike, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting pointed to faster-than-expected U.S. rate rises. Italy’s 10-year bond yield was 5 basis points...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after Fed rates signal

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation.Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell.On Wednesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell by its biggest daily margin in four months.Notes released Thursday from the Fed meeting last month showed policymakers believe the U.S. job market is nearly healthy enough that ultra-low interest rates are no longer needed. Traders took that as a sign the Fed might be more aggressive about...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European bank shares rose further above a three-year high on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal that it could raise rates faster than expected, which lifted some of the December gloom hanging over the sector. European banking stocks benefitted from a sharp rise...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips, Nasdaq Reverses Slightly Higher; Bond Yields Rise Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite reversed higher after falling 1% intraday. Financials and energy sectors are showing continued strength this week. Stock Market Today. Just after 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrials were trading down 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy