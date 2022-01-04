ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

E Source Acquires AAC Utility Partners to Help Utilities Accelerate their Transformation to Digital, Data-driven Organizations

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE Source, the solutions leader for US and Canadian utilities and cities that combines unparalleled domain expertise with best-in-class industry research, data science software, and consulting services, continues to expand its offerings through the acquisition of AAC Utility Partners. AAC is a vendor-independent consulting firm providing services exclusively to...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Anomalo Partners with Snowflake to Help Enterprises Trust Their Data

Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to help customers trust the data they use to make decisions and build products. The combination provides customers with a way to monitor the quality of the data in any table in Snowflake’s platform without writing code, configuring rules, or setting thresholds.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Esker To Acquire Majority Stake In Market Dojo, Enhancing Its Procure-To-Pay Suite

British startup Market Dojo revolutionizes procurement standards by offering a 100% cloud eSourcing solution. Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, announced that it has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Market Dojo Limited, a UK-based eProcurement software company. The agreement states that Esker will acquire 50.1% of the shares and voting rights in the company effective Q1 2022 and the remainder of Market Dojo shares after a period of four years.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Workato Honored With Placements On Built In’s Best Places To Work List In Eight Categories And Named One Of The 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Companies To Work For By Battery Ventures

Workato Earns Placements on Built In’s Colorado, New York, Seattle and San Francisco Lists and Ranked 15 Overall by Battery Ventures for Highest Levels of Employee Satisfaction. Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced that it has been honored in Built In’s 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically,...
SEATTLE, WA
aithority.com

Aqua Security Appoints Cybersecurity Leader Paul Calatayud As CISO

Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Paul Calatayud as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Calatayud brings 20+ years of experience to his new role at Aqua, where he will help scale the security program, shape strategies to advance innovation in cloud native security and work with customers to enhance their cloud native security posture.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#Data Science#Data Driven#Software#Canadian Utilities#Digital#Aac Utility Partners#Ami#Gis#E Source#Navigateone
aithority.com

ReadyWorks Secures $8Million In Series A Funding Led By Credit Suisse Asset Management’s NEXT Investors

Company Accelerates Growth of its Digital Platform Conductor (DPC) Technology, Enabling Businesses to Transform IT Operations, Reduce Risk. ReadyWorks, a digital platform conductor (DPC) that leverages AI and intelligent automation to reduce the risk and costs of IT infrastructure transformation, announced that it has closed $8 million in Series A financing led by Credit Suisse Asset Management’s NEXT Investors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

SEI Enhances Advisor Technology Platform And Advances Cloud Transformation

New Applications Help Streamline Client Experience, Improve Transparency and Personalize Investment Allocations. SEI announced the launch of Digital Account Open and Digital Model Management, two key technology enhancements available to independent advisors through the SEI Wealth Platform. Digital Account Open simplifies opening a new client account, expanding SEI’s current electronic...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Engage3 Adds Senior Leaders And Expands Board On The Heels Of Its Series D Financing As Growth Continues To Accelerate

Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, announced the addition of several industry veterans to its leadership team. CES 2022 News: Taiwan-Based Startup BaaSid To Showcase Blockchain-Based Products And Services At CES 2022. The company welcomed Stephen...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

2nd Watch Acquires Snowflake Cloud Data Analytics Partner Aptitive

2nd Watch, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has acquired Aptitive, a data and analytics consultancy that has Snowflake know-how and multi-cloud expertise across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Financial terms were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 18 that ChannelE2E has...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CES 2022: SourceZone Elevates Customer Data Utility with Automated Solutions and Smart Analytics Powered By AI

Reducing risks and enhancing business opportunities at the same time. Taiwan-based Know Your Customer (KYC) technology platform, SourceZones, invites small and medium-sized finance enterprises to embrace a new generation of tailored solutions at CES 2022. SourceZones’ solutions pave the way for a new generation of knowledge maps and data augmentation...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Ivanti Extends an Award-Winning Velocity Product with the ‘Ivanti Neurons for IIoT’ Platform to Accelerate Supply Chain Operations with Digital Transformation

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced Ivanti Neurons™ for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to help organizations further automate and optimize their supply chain operations. With Ivanti Neurons for IIoT, organizations can rapidly build scalable applications which integrate into existing processes, driving operational efficiency.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Unifimoney Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform to Offer Digital Wealth Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifimoney, a turnkey digital wealth management platform, today announced its availability within the Q2 Innovation Studio, making its trading platform pre-enabled to 450+ financial institutions (FIs) on the Q2 digital banking platform. As banks and credit unions embrace innovative fintech services to better...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Report: CFOs See Digital AR/AP as Best Way to Boost Efficiency and Transparency

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal operations for many businesses and led to cash squeezes as consumers delayed making payments. As painful as this experience was, chief financial officers (CFOs) at organizations quickly recognized that the upheaval created an opportunity. Digitization initiatives simmering on the back burner were prioritized and accelerated. Companies began to invest in technologies designed to improve their cash flow management, payments processes and the quality of communication with their clients.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

BlueConic Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

BlueConic, the market-leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), the leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The growth capital will help BlueConic further accelerate its mission to provide business users with access to unified and actionable first-party customer data whenever and wherever they need it to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. BlueConic’s existing investors, including Spring Lake Equity Partners, Sigma Prime Ventures, and Converge Venture Partners, will continue as minority investors in the Company.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Code Corporation Expands North American Channel Program to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Capture and Barcode Scanning Technology

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it is enhancing and expanding the Code Alliance partner program to align with and empower its partners’ capabilities and business models and accelerate their profitability. This press release features...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mosaic Insurance introduces head of global financial institutions

Specialty insurer Mosaic Insurance has announced the appointment of Tom Dilley (pictured) as its new senior-vice president (SVP), head of financial institutions. He will be based in London and tasked with leading the company’s global financial institutions (FI) division, taking over from Chris Brown who will be focusing on heading the insurer’s syndicated capital program.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Borzo Acquires NOW to Boost Delivery Operations in India

Same-day delivery service Borzo has acquired Indian 90-minute delivery platform NOW, a move designed to strengthen its position in that country, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 5) press release. “NOW has built an impressive product offering which clearly resonates with corporate customers,” said Borzo Co-Founder and Deputy CEO Aleks Shamis...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Digital Realty to acquire African data centre provider Teraco

The global data centre provider said this deal will immediately establish it as a leader in the growing African market. Data centre operator Digital Realty has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Teraco as it looks to expand in the high-growth African market. Digital Realty will acquire the African...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy