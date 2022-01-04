E Source Acquires AAC Utility Partners to Help Utilities Accelerate their Transformation to Digital, Data-driven Organizations

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal operations for many businesses and led to cash squeezes as consumers delayed making payments. As painful as this experience was, chief financial officers (CFOs) at organizations quickly recognized that the upheaval created an opportunity. Digitization initiatives simmering on the back burner were prioritized and accelerated. Companies began to invest in technologies designed to improve their cash flow management, payments processes and the quality of communication with their clients.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO