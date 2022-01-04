E Source Acquires AAC Utility Partners to Help Utilities Accelerate their Transformation to Digital, Data-driven Organizations
E Source, the solutions leader for US and Canadian utilities and cities that combines unparalleled domain expertise with best-in-class industry research, data science software, and consulting services, continues to expand its offerings through the acquisition of AAC Utility Partners. AAC is a vendor-independent consulting firm providing services exclusively to...aithority.com
Comments / 0