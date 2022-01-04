TuSimple Develops Autonomous Domain Controller Using NVIDIA DRIVE Orin to Bring Level 4 Autonomous Trucking to Market at Scale
TuSimple, a global autonomous driving technology company, has expanded its ongoing partnership with NVIDIA to design and develop an advanced autonomous domain controller (ADC) specifically engineered for TuSimple’s Level 4 autonomous trucking applications. The ADC design will incorporate the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC), which is specifically designed for AI-based autonomous...aithority.com
