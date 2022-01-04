ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TuSimple Develops Autonomous Domain Controller Using NVIDIA DRIVE Orin to Bring Level 4 Autonomous Trucking to Market at Scale

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuSimple, a global autonomous driving technology company, has expanded its ongoing partnership with NVIDIA to design and develop an advanced autonomous domain controller (ADC) specifically engineered for TuSimple’s Level 4 autonomous trucking applications. The ADC design will incorporate the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC), which is specifically designed for AI-based autonomous...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

This Is the Biggest Consumer Tech Expected To Be Revealed at CES 2022

With the Omicron variant pushing the number of Covid-19 infections higher than at any point in the pandemic, the tech world is waiting to see if CES 2022 really will go ahead in person in Las Vegas next week. While a number of major exhibitors — including Google, Intel, GM, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, chipmaker AMD, and PC manufacturer MSI — have announced they won’t be sending employees in-person to what’s ordinarily the world’s largest tech show, the event’s organizers insist that CES 2022 will take place as scheduled.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Power Efficient Computer Chips

Samsung and IBM have developed a prototype Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistor (VTFET) semiconductor chip. This VTFET semiconductor is purportedly 85% more energy efficient than current semiconductors. In addition to energy efficiency, the VTFET allows for nearly double the overall performance of flat surface semiconductors. This means that not only will a phone that incorporates a VTFET last for nearly ten times as long, but the threshold for performance specifications will be increased as well.
COMPUTERS
suasnews.com

Kawasaki K-RACER delivery trial

Kawasaki Heavy Industries is an unmanned VTOL machine developed by our company for the purpose of solving social issues such as labour shortages in the logistics industry ” K-RACER ” (hereinafter referred to as ” unmanned VTOL machine”) and unmanned transportation by the cooperation of delivery robots. We have succeeded in proof of concept (hereinafter referred to as proof).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Autonomous Driving#Nvidia Drive#Trucks#Vehicles#Adc#Tusimple S Level 4#Nvidia Drive Orin Soc#Afn
siliconangle.com

TuSimple successfully tests autonomous truck on public roads without driver onboard

Autonomous truck company TuSimple Holdings Inc. today announced that one of its vehicles has successfully traveled 80 miles on public roads without a human driver behind the wheel. The test represents a world first, according to the company. TuSimple says that it’s the first time an autonomous semi-truck run has...
CARS
Rochester Business Journal

Vuzix partners with Verizon to deliver AR experience with 5G

Vuzix Corp. has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming. The agreement between the two firms will focus on the technology advancement and commercialization aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training experiences powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband service ...
TECHNOLOGY
ngtnews.com

Waymo, Zeekr Partner on Developing Fully Autonomous Ride-Hailing EV for U.S. Market

Geely Holding Group’s Zeekr electric brand will collaborate with Waymo on the development of a new pure electric vehicle for deployment in the Waymo One autonomous ride-hailing fleet in the United States. The new purpose-built mobility vehicle is being designed and developed at Zeekr’s R&D facility, CEVT (China Europe...
BUSINESS
EETimes.com

Autonomous Truck Software Platforms Advance

Among my favorite topics is presenting pictorial views of autonomous vehicles (AV) software platforms and their partners, customer and related relationships. I often get update requests, and will therefore begin with the status of autonomous truck platform. AVs for goods delivery have become a major focus for many software platform...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
VentureBeat

How to scale up autonomous deliveries

In the mid 2010’s, many were predicting that mass market fully autonomous vehicles were just around the corner. With rollouts of autonomous vehicle prototypes, such as Google’s Firefly in 2014, it was presumed that one of the first large scale commercial use cases for this technology would be driverless taxis, given the size of this market.
CARS
readwrite.com

When Will We See Autonomous Trucks on Construction Sites?

Autonomous cars are hot topics these days, especially as more test drives occur and industry authorities start looking at legislation to keep roads safe without stifling self-driving vehicle innovation. However, it’s also useful to think about the potential of high-tech automobiles to excel in certain types of work — on construction sites, in particular. What benefits could autonomous construction equipment bring?
CARS
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Self-Driving Car Companies Racing to Autonomous Future

As the race for autonomous vehicles is getting tighter, some huge monetary benefits would be accrued by those who eventually made it to the finish line. According to research data from Allied Market Research, the self-driving market is projected to grow from $54.23 billion to approximately $555.67 billion in just 7 years.
Benzinga

Nvidia Extends TuSimple Partnership For Autonomous Trucking; Showcases Omniverse Plans

TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, has expanded collaboration with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA). The companies bonded to design and develop an advanced autonomous domain controller (ADC) engineered explicitly for TuSimple's Level 4 autonomous trucking applications. The ADC design will incorporate the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Wejo Announces Wejo Neural Edge Processing Platform Streamlining Connected Vehicle Data and Driving Autonomous Vehicle Reality Forward

Wejo Group Limited, a global leader in cloud and software analytics generated from AV, EV and connected vehicle data (CVD), announced it is developing a breakthrough Wejo Neural Edge platform that will enable intelligent handling of data from vehicles at scale, while providing incredible insights that protect privacy and empower automotive innovation. In partnership with Microsoft, Wejo will make the announcement virtually from the Microsoft Partners Pavilion at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Harris Acquires i2 Product Portfolio from IBM

Harris, a global vertical market software provider, has acquired the i2 intelligence analysis product portfolio of IBM, including the i2 Analyst’s Notebook, i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis (EIA) and i2 iBase platforms. The acquisition positions Harris to further deliver mission-critical applications for national defense, state & local law enforcement, maritime security as well as evidence management.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Kalmar Partners With Coast Autonomous Inc. To Speed Up The Development Of Robotic Solutions To The Market

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a joint development agreement with Coast Autonomous Inc. to speed up the development and launch of robotic solutions across the mobile equipment offering. To emphasise the common long-term interests of the partnership between the companies, Kalmar has become a minority shareholder of Coast Autonomous.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy