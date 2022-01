Every year at this time – what some of us call Christmastide – the world and the church become aware of what could be seen as two versions of Christmas, the sacred and the secular. Some have even said it is a war, but if it is let us call for a truce! If there is one time in the year when the world and religion can find many things on which to agree, it should be now. After all, the themes of love, of family, of generosity, of peace and hope, are universal and common to all of humanity. Maybe some clarification of terms will help. Here's one:

