ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Polaris Announces Long-Time Vice President Of Investor Relations Richard Edwards To Retire, J.C. Weigelt Joins Polaris To Lead Investor Relations

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Polaris Inc. Report, today announced that Richard Edwards, vice president, Investor Relations will retire from Polaris in April 2022. J.C. Weigelt has joined Polaris as vice president of Investor Relations, effective January 3.

"I've had the privilege to work with Richard since my start at Polaris and had a front-row seat as he has cultivated trusted relationships with our investors, anaylsts and the financial community," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO. "His leadership, financial acumen and role as a trusted advisor for many at Polaris has had an immeasurable impact and we are deeply grateful for his years of distinguished service to Polaris."

"Richard dedicated much of his career to Polaris, developing a first-class IR organization, helping the company deepen its partnerships with its investors and playing a significant role in transforming Polaris into the company we are today," said Bob Mack, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Polaris. "We are extremely thankful for Richard's leadership and contributions over the past 21 years and wish him the very best."

Edwards began his Polaris career in 2001 and has led the Company's Investor Relations team for more than 20 years. Edwards will work closely with Weigelt during this transition period.

"J.C. brings with him a wealth of insight and experience in fostering strong IR strategies and programs, and we are excited to welcome him to Polaris to continue our legacy of transparent engagement and trusted relationships with the investment community," said Mack.

Weigelt joins Polaris with more than 15 years of Investor Relations experience, most recently with nVent Electric, where he served as the vice president of Investor Relations. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as a part of St. Jude Medical's Investor Relations team, where he held various roles of increasing leadership. Weigelt received his bachelor's degree in Marketing from Michigan State University and earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Polaris Inc. Report pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005639/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pardee Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that Harry G. Symons, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire from the Company in May, 2022. In addition, the Company announced that Steven J. Rolle has joined the Company as of January 4, 2022 as Senior Vice President of Finance. Upon Mr. Symons retirement in May, Mr. Rolle will succeed Mr. Symons as Pardee's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Christian Baesler, COO Of BuzzFeed, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jonah Peretti, Founder and CEO of BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) , a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generation the world has ever seen, today named Christian Baesler as Chief Operating Officer. Baesler, who will continue to serve as CEO of Complex Networks, joined BuzzFeed, Inc. when BuzzFeed, Inc. became a public company and acquired Complex Networks last month.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Associated Press

Hammerspace Announces Luminary Board of Advisors

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced the creation of its Executive Advisory Board, comprised of globally recognized leaders who will provide strategic guidance for the company’s mission of making data a global resource for innovation and development. The Hammerspace Executive Advisory Board members, renowned leaders from across the government, technology, finance and investment communities, include:
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ASM Global Names Jessica Ragsdale Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy, has named Jessica Ragsdale vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005294/en/. Jessica Ragsdale, ASM Global’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (Photo: Business...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Long Time#Lead Investor Relations#Polaris Inc#Ir#Nvent Electric#St Jude Medical
The Associated Press

Global Risk Solutions Adds Accomplished Executive as Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Relations

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has named Kenneth Cook as senior vice president of sales and client relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005240/en/. Cook has extensive experience...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Mosaic Hires BHSI’s Dilley to Lead Financial Institutions; BMS Re Names Guy Carpenter’s Gomez as EVP, LatAm & Caribbean

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Mosaic Insurance and BMS Re. A summary of these new hires follows here. BHSI’s Dilley to Lead Financial Institutions at Mosaic Insurance. Specialist underwriter Tom Dilley has joined Mosaic Insurance to lead the company’s global financial institutions division. Based...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Workhorse names Robert Ginnan as its CFO, after an 'exhaustive' 3-month search

Workhorse Group Inc. said Tuesday it named Robert Ginnan as its chief financial officer, succeeding Greg Ackerson who was named interim-CFO in September. The electric vehicle company said Ginnan was most recently CFO for privately held Family RV Group. "After an exhaustive, nationwide search, we identified Bob as the ideal candidate at the right time in our current stage of development," said Chief Executive Rick Dauch. Workhorse's stock rose 1.1% in premarket trading. It had bounced 3.2% on Monday, after closing Friday at a 1 1/2-year low of $4.36. The stock has plunged 79.0% over the past 12 months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 29.6%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ecovyst Inc. Appoints Christopher Evans To Lead Investor Relations

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) ("Ecovyst"), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services, today announced that it has appointed Christopher Evans to lead Ecovyst's Investor Relations function, effective immediately. Mr. Evans will report to Mike Feehan, Chief Financial Officer of Ecovyst. Mr. Evans brings more than a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Marketing
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Huntsman Appoints Two New Independent Directors and Announces Governance Changes as Part of Ongoing Board Refreshment

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that it has appointed Curtis E. Espeland and José Muñoz to its Board of Directors. Additionally, the Company announced that it has appointed Cynthia L. Egan as new Lead Independent Director, Non-Executive Vice Chair of the Board and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and added Sonia Dulá as a member of the Compensation Committee with the intent she becomes Chair when Wayne A. Reaud leaves the Board. All of these appointments are effective January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Alteryx Announces Acquisition Of Trifacta

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , Inc. (AYX) - Get Alteryx, Inc. Class A Report, the Analytics Automation company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trifacta, an award-winning cloud company that leverages scalable data management and machine learning to make data analytics faster and more intuitive.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Robertson Named CEO of Canopius, Succeeding Watson Who Continues as Chairman

Canopius Group, the London-based global specialty re/insurer, announced that Neil Robertson has been appointed group chief executive officer. Robertson joined Canopius as deputy group CEO in May 2021, reporting to Group Chairman and CEO Michael Watson, and takes up his new role immediately. Watson will continue as group chairman. As...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Supermicro Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Event

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:. Event: 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth ConferenceDate: January 10, 2022Presenter: David Weigand, CFO and Patrick Wang, President, East Coast & SVP, Strategy...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Patterson Companies To Present At The 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), a value-added distributor focused on providing best-in-class products, services, technology and experiences to the dental and animal health markets, announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The...
BUSINESS
WWD

Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Gurwitch, who has served as president and chief executive officer of Delivering Good since January 2015, is stepping down to  join the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, or JDC, as chief advancement officer. During her tenure at Delivering Good, whose mission is to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, the nonprofit achieved several milestones, including building a more diverse board and launching a Racial Equity pilot program; establishing a strong technology infrastructure with support from industry leaders such as SAP; growing its partner network...
CHARITIES
electrek.co

Polaris spins off GEM, Taylor-Dunn brands into Waev, Inc.

In a management buyout from Polaris that closed December 31, the newly established Waev, Inc. will take over the manufacturing and operations of both the GEM neighborhood EV and Taylor-Dunn commercial vehicles, officially moving both brands’ headquarters to Anaheim, California. What does this mean for the two EV brands?
ANAHEIM, CA
TheStreet

WiLAN Subsidiary Polaris Signs License Agreement With Marvell

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiary, Polaris Innovations Limited ("Polaris"), has entered into a license agreement granting rights to certain patents owned by Polaris to Marvell Technology Inc. ("Marvell"). The licensed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy