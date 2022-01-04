Polaris Announces Long-Time Vice President Of Investor Relations Richard Edwards To Retire, J.C. Weigelt Joins Polaris To Lead Investor Relations

Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Polaris Inc. Report, today announced that Richard Edwards, vice president, Investor Relations will retire from Polaris in April 2022. J.C. Weigelt has joined Polaris as vice president of Investor Relations, effective January 3.

"I've had the privilege to work with Richard since my start at Polaris and had a front-row seat as he has cultivated trusted relationships with our investors, anaylsts and the financial community," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO. "His leadership, financial acumen and role as a trusted advisor for many at Polaris has had an immeasurable impact and we are deeply grateful for his years of distinguished service to Polaris."

"Richard dedicated much of his career to Polaris, developing a first-class IR organization, helping the company deepen its partnerships with its investors and playing a significant role in transforming Polaris into the company we are today," said Bob Mack, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Polaris. "We are extremely thankful for Richard's leadership and contributions over the past 21 years and wish him the very best."

Edwards began his Polaris career in 2001 and has led the Company's Investor Relations team for more than 20 years. Edwards will work closely with Weigelt during this transition period.

"J.C. brings with him a wealth of insight and experience in fostering strong IR strategies and programs, and we are excited to welcome him to Polaris to continue our legacy of transparent engagement and trusted relationships with the investment community," said Mack.

Weigelt joins Polaris with more than 15 years of Investor Relations experience, most recently with nVent Electric, where he served as the vice president of Investor Relations. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as a part of St. Jude Medical's Investor Relations team, where he held various roles of increasing leadership. Weigelt received his bachelor's degree in Marketing from Michigan State University and earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Polaris Inc. Report pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

