ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Drake Real Estate Partners Announces Final Close Of DREP Fund IV Exceeding Target At $410 Million

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Real Estate Partners, a real estate investment and asset manager targeting under the radar value-add investment opportunities, announced the closing of its fourth flagship fund, Drake Real Estate Partners Fund IV ("DREP Fund IV" or the "Fund") with more than $410 million in commitments, exceeding its target raise of $350 million.

Drake Real Estate Partners announced the closing of its fourth flagship fund with more than $410 million in commitments.

The raise adds significant new strategic U.S. institutional relationships to Drake's investor mix, in addition to continuing the Firm's decade-long partnerships with prominent family offices and other institutional investors from across the globe.

Founded in 2012, Drake implements a value investment philosophy by investing in income-producing real estate assets, generally at a significant discount to replacement cost, and driving value by focusing on repositioning, leasing and improving operations. The Firm focuses predominantly on smaller investment sizes - typically between $5-25 million of equity - in non-major U.S. markets where it has historically achieved outsized risk-adjusted returns.

"Our team specializes in accessing overlooked opportunities - whether off-market or mis-marketed investments - adding value through asset-level improvements and executing successful asset sales to generate 12-14%+ net returns to our investors," commented David Cotterman, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer.

Co-founder and President Nicolas Ibanez added, "We have built a successful track record over the past decade thanks to our focus on long-term partnerships, from our operating partners to our investors. This alignment of interest is evidenced in the Principals' sizable commitment across the funds, as well as that of my family office, which accesses its real estate exposure through the Drake funds. Drake is a uniquely-aligned investor."

To date, the Fund, which launched in May 2021, has made nine investments across multifamily, industrial and single-tenant office - which constitute the Firm's core product types over the past decade. Examples include class-B multifamily opportunities in North Carolina and Georgia; a portfolio roll-up of small, singe-tenant industrial assets located in infill locations across the East Coast; and a single-tenant net lease office building near Charlotte serving as the recently consolidated headquarters of a tire manufacturer with a "credit enhancement story," as Partner Jonathan Garonce explains.

The Firm has completed $1.8 billion in transactions to date across a variety of geographies and property types, including multifamily, industrial, office (including medical office and creative office), self-storage, senior housing, retail, and hospitality.

About Drake Real Estate PartnersFounded in 2012, Drake Real Estate Partners is a real estate investment and asset management firm based in New York City. Drake seeks to invest in high quality, income-producing real estate assets at a significant discount to replacement cost, and drives value by focusing on repositioning, leasing, and improving operations. Drake uses the flexible, long-term nature of its capital to its advantage by seeking out opportunities that have been overlooked by other investors. Drake has completed $1.8 billion in transactions to date and has invested across a variety of geographies and property types, including multifamily, industrial, office (including medical office and creative office), self-storage, senior housing, retail, and hospitality.

Drake is a proud member of 1% For The Planet, donating 1% of the firm's revenues to not-for-profit environmental initiatives in the markets in which it invests.

For further information, visit www.drakerep.com.

ContactDrake Real Estate Partners Press@drakerep.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drake-real-estate-partners-announces-final-close-of-drep-fund-iv-exceeding-target-at-410-million-301453679.html

SOURCE Drake Real Estate Partners

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Business Journal

Alto Solutions closes $40 million round of funding

Nashville-based Alto Solutions Inc. is starting the new year off with new money. The fintech startup has closed a $40 million round of funding, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, led by Advance Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Unusual Ventures, Acrew Capital, Alpha Edison, Foundation Capital, Gaingels and Coinbase Ventures.
NASHVILLE, TN
irei.com

Korian and BAE Systems Pension Funds establish long-term real estate partnership

Korian, a European care services group for seniors, has signed a long-term investment partnership with funds from BAE Systems Pension Funds. BAE Systems Pension Funds invest in real estate, infrastructure, alternative and other private markets assets globally, in addition to listed equities and fixed income. The group invested some €100 million ($113 million) of equity into a real estate portfolio of 23 long-term care and healthcare assets, including nursing homes, post-acute and mental healthcare clinics across France, Germany and Spain.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing January 7, 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: NETC.U) (the "Company") announced that, commencing January 7, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbols "NETC" and "NETC.WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "NETC.U." Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the holders' units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation And Certain Officers - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Sandbridge") (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-09293 is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants: (a) that purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Farm REIT Just Made a Giant Change

Farmland Partners is working through some legal issues after successfully defending itself against a short seller. The farmland REIT just bought a new business, expanding its reach. Farmland Partners is now even more complex, which could be good or bad, depending on how you look at investing. Farmland is an...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
clevelandstar.com

MLG Capital Closes Most Successful Year to Date with Acquisition, Equity Milestones and Launch of Innovative Charitable Initiative

Firm completes over $1 billion in 2021 acquisitions and looks ahead to 35th anniversary in 2022, with plans to open sixth diversified real estate fund. BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / As it celebrates its 35th anniversary in January of 2022, MLG Capital - a national leader in diversified private commercial real estate investments - has closed its most successful year to date, exceeding $1 billion in CRE acquisitions. In addition to its acquisition milestones, in 2021 MLG Capital surpassed $1 billion in historically invested equity since its inception in 1987.
BROOKFIELD, WI
TheStreet

Surefire Local Announces Funding Facility With Recurring Capital Partners

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), providing the industry's most powerful modern marketing intelligence platform built for local SMBs to generate revenue and profits efficiently and predictably, today announced a new partnership with Recurring Capital Partners. Recurring Capital Partners is an...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#The Fund
rebusinessonline.com

Highline Real Estate Partners Purchases 604,000 SF Logistics Center in Vance, Alabama

VANCE, ALA. — Highline Real Estate Partners has purchased Vance Logistics Center, a 604,000-square-foot, cross-dock logistics facility in Vance. Stewart Calhoun and Casey Masters of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Niantic Partners and Rothschild Capital Partners, in the transaction. Mark Byers of Cushman & Wakefield provided local leasing support. The sales price was $55 million.
VANCE, AL
tippnews.com

SIERA.AI Announces $6.8 Million Seed Funding Round

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connected Industrial Mobility leader, SIERA.AI, announced the completion of a $6.9 million seed funding round. The funding round was supported by Parkway Venture Capital, a New York venture capital firm and Ubiquity Ventures, a Silicon Valley seed-stage institutional venture capital firm.
AUSTIN, TX
pymnts.com

Jahez’s Billion-Dollar IPO Boosts Venture Capital Investment in Saudi Firms

In a much-anticipated move, Saudi food delivery firm Jahez became the first Saudi tech startup to list on a public exchange, bringing its market capitalization to $2.4 billion, Magnitt reported on Wednesday (Jan. 5). With the listing of its shares and commencement of trading on the Saudi Exchange’s Parallel Market...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Associated Press

Origin Investments Predicts Inflation is 2022’s Biggest Risk Factor for Commercial and Multifamily Real Estate, Impacting All Other Issues and Trends

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Today Origin Investments, a leading real estate fund manager, identified inflation as the biggest economic risk for private real estate investing. It tops Origin’s 10 private real estate predictions for 2022 and will impact or in some cases impair all other investment trends in 2022, which range from the course of inflation and interest rates to multifamily valuation and appreciation movements.
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

Crypto CEO Brian Armstrong Buys Los Angeles Home for $133 Million

Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong is the buyer of a $133 million Los Angeles estate, according to people familiar with the deal. The transaction, which closed in December, is one of the priciest single-family home sales ever completed in the L.A. area. The seller was a limited liability company...
REAL ESTATE
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Real Estate Brokerage Closes Deal on 1.3 Million Square Foot Distribution Center

Pasadena-based real estate brokerage firm JRW Realty has closed on the transaction of a 1.3 million square-foot single-tenant distribution center in Effingham, Illinois. The property is currently tenanted by Sherwin-Williams, a paints and coatings distribution company operating nationwide. In a statement, JRW Realty said analyst Nathan Webb facilitated the transaction...
PASADENA, CA
Axios

Blackbaud buys Everfi for $750 million, in ESG push

Blackbaud has acquired social impact tech company Everfi for around $750 million in cash and stock. Why it matters: The deal is closely tied to the ESG movement being pushed by major investors, including the Big Three index funds. Blackbaud's software allows schools and companies to manage employee giving and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy