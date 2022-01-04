ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook & Boardman Acquires National Millwork

By PR Newswire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's leading distributor of commercial door entry solutions and security integration services has announced the acquisition of Riviera Beach, FL-based National Millwork (NMI). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

National Millwork was founded in 1998 by Otto Nonnenmann and Michael Bosco with the goal of becoming a full service door, hardware and millwork company that would be both supplier and subcontractor to the construction industry. With a focus on manufacturing the highest quality doors and a commitment to installing everything they manufacture, NMI has experienced tremendous growth and expansion.

In 2015 NMI expanded its geographic reach and distribution capabilities with the acquisition of Elite Door & Trim in Denton, TX (which is included in the transaction). Today the company operates full hollow metal, door, key & hardware shops; manufactures and installs pre-hung, pocket, bypass and exterior doors, clubhouse and lobby finishes and interior trim and mouldings. NMI also supplies and installs Division 10 specialty products, including commercial bathroom partitions and washroom accessories.

"NMI fits perfectly into our strategy of offering total opening solutions," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B, "and I am excited to welcome them to the Cook & Boardman family. Their manufacturing capabilities and installation services will allow us to deliver an even greater value proposition to our customers on multi-family and commercial construction projects - including interior pre-hung doors."

"My mission in founding National Millwork more than 20 years ago was to become the preferred, turnkey provider for large residential and commercial projects," noted NMI founder and CEO Otto Nonnenmann, "and in Cook & Boardman we found a partner that shares our vision."

"Our companies share a common culture and commitment to customer service," added NMI co-founder and COO, Michael Bosco, "and I am confident that NMI will thrive under C&B ownership." The company will continue to operate under the National Millwork name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. National Millwork represents C&B's nineteenth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the premier distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware and one of the nation's fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products. The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 21 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cook--boardman-acquires-national-millwork-301453710.html

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group

