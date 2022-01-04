ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YEAR, NEW SALE: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES $39 SALE FOR SPRING TRAVEL

By PR Newswire
DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report today launched a sale with fares as low as $39 one-way. Customers can jump start the New Year and book their spring travel getaway through Jan. 6, 2022, for travel taking place Jan. 18, 2022, through May 18, 2022. Visit Southwest.com to view fares as well as terms and conditions.

"We're kicking off the New Year with a huge sale for spring travel, making it easier than ever to meet your travel goals for 2022," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing. "Southwest ® offers all Customers low fares, legendary Hospitality, and flexible policies, including no cancellation fees, no change fees, and bags fly free ®*, which makes trip planning and day-of traveling to one of our 121 destinations across our network that much easier."

Examples of one-way, low-fare** spring getaways on Southwest.com include:

  • As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Panama City Beach, Fla.,
  • As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI)and Syracuse,
  • As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Phoenixand Palm Springs, Calif.,
  • As low as $59 one-way nonstop between Las Vegasand Bellingham, Wash., and
  • As low as $89 one-way nonstop between Denverand Santa Barbara, Calif.

Southwest's flight schedule is open through Sept. 5, 2022, and flights can be booked today at Southwest.com.

*At Southwest Airlines ® , there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

**Advanced purchase and blackout date requirements apply; seats, days, and markets are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com .

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULESA 14-day advance purchase is required. Purchase today through Jan. 6, 2022, 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time. Continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii, to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico, interisland Hawaii, and international travel is valid Jan. 18, 2022, through May 18, 2022. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards ® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away ® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of the remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50 th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline 1 . Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 54,000 2 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success has brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years 3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report. Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded 2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees 3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-year-new-sale-southwest-airlines-announces-39-sale-for-spring-travel-301453715.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

