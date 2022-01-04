ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NUVYYO ANNOUNCES TABLO ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI OTA DVR For NEXTGEN TV

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

New TV-Connected Tablo DVR Supports Both Current & Future Over-the-Air Broadcast TV Standards

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvyyo, makers of the Tablo OTA DVR for cord cutters, today announced a NextGen TV-capable version of its popular HDMI-connected Over-the-Air DVR featuring four hybrid ATSC 1.0/3.0 tuners. Designed for early-adopter cord cutters in areas where ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV signals are available, the Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI brings the bleeding edge Over-the-Air broadcast TV standard into the easy-to-use Tablo OTA DVR experience.

The Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI OTA DVR makes it easy for consumers with access to ATSC 3.0 broadcasts to watch live or record up to four unencrypted NextGen TV programs without upgrading their television. Compatible with any TV featuring an HDMI port, Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI OTA DVR connects to any TV antenna and supports external USB hard drives from 1TB to 8TB, for between 1000-4000 hours of recording storage. With a traditional live TV grid guide and one-touch series recording, Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI provides the OTA DVR features cord cutters want, as well as support for exciting NextGen TV features, including 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, and Dolby AC-4 Surround Sound audio, where available.

"With the emerging NextGen TV standard set to reach at least 50% of US households by this summer, we felt it was the right time to introduce a Tablo Over-the-Air DVR compatible with ATSC 3.0," said Grant Hall, CEO of Nuvyyo. "And since current ATSC 1.0 broadcasts are set to continue for many more years, we chose hybrid ATSC 1.0/3.0 tuners for the Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI to ensure cord cutters can maintain access to free Over-the-Air TV throughout the transition."

Unlike other ATSC 3.0 products currently on the market, all four of the Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI's tuners offer the flexibility to receive and decode audio and video from both 1.0 and 3.0 OTA broadcast standards. The device also supports ATSC 3.0's internet-enabled advanced interactive features including emergency alerting, where available. However, streaming live or recorded OTA TV to other devices inside or outside the home is not supported on this Tablo model.

All generations of Tablo OTA DVRs receive free regular firmware updates, as well as basic DVR functionality, including 24 hours of TV Guide Data in a traditional grid guide format as well as manual recording capabilities (one-time and recurring).

Optional Tablo TV Guide Data ServiceAll Tablo OTA DVRs include a 30-day free trial of the Tablo TV Guide Data service, which gives cord cutters total control over DVR scheduling and viewing. Along with episode and series synopses, cover art, and metadata for programs airing over the next two weeks, a Tablo TV Guide Data Service subscription provides powerful, and yet easy-to-use advanced DVR features.

Optional Tablo Automatic Commercial Skip ServiceAll Tablo OTA DVRs include a 30-day free trial of the optional Tablo Premium Service subscription which enables the Automatic Commercial Skip feature. Automatic Commercial Skip makes it even easier to enjoy ATSC 1.0 recordings from the Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI OTA DVR without any commercial interruptions by eliminating the need to manually fast-forward over ads.

Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI OTA DVR Pricing and AvailabilityTablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI is available for pre-order now exclusively at TabloTV.com at an MSRP of $299.99 US with an anticipated ship date of spring 2022.

About Nuvyyo, Inc.Nuvyyo, based in Ottawa, Canada, was founded in 2010 with the vision of revolutionizing the home media experience for consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Building on its first media streaming system, in 2014, the company launched Tablo, the whole-home OTA DVR for cord cutters that combines the functionality of a DVR with the convenience and mobility of software apps for smartphones, tablets, computers, streaming media devices, Smart TVs and internet-connected gaming platforms, making it easy to discover, watch, and record free over-the-air (OTA) TV anywhere, anytime, on any device. For more information, visit https://www.tablotv.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvyyo-announces-tablo-atsc-3-0-quad-hdmi-ota-dvr-for-nextgen-tv-301450575.html

SOURCE Nuvyyo Inc.

