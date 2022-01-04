Touchpoint Group Begins Development Of Aerial NFT Products For Metaverse

MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced it has begun its initial phase to develop its advanced aerial mobility vehicles into non-fungible token (NFT) products for the metaverse gaming sector.

Touchpoint, in conjunction with its partner AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), have begun phase one development to leverage the company's AIR RACE World Championship of clean energy aviation vehicles into a suite of NFT products for virtual gaming and the metaverse.

Aerial NFT Products

The Company will look to convert some of their advanced aerial vehicles into NFT products for the metaverse and gaming industry utilizing several 3D software solutions such as Voxel, and Unity.

In voxel-powered metaverses, such as CryptoVoxels and The SandBox, users can build scenes, items, buildings, and even products for games.

High-Def Flight Simulation

The Company will also begin production of high-fidelity flight simulation programs utilizing both VR180 and new wave 360/VR video formats for such VR devices as HP Reverb and Oculus Quest.

These programs will allow users to experience real-time flight simulation experience of Air Show pilots using some of today's more advanced aerial mobility vehicles.

Air Show VIP Access with NFTs

Touchpoint will also be announcing exclusive NFT access passes to their AIR RACE World Championship events. These NFT access passes will allow users VIP access to behind-the-scenes events to meet the pilots, teams, and private parties.

A detailed NFT Development Roadmap with additional information on timelines and milestone goals for the project will be released shortly.

Spencer Christopher, the CTO of Touchpoint Group, commented, "2022 will be a year of heavy disruption in multiple industries as new technologies continue to become more accessible and cost effective. We have positioned Touchpoint to be at the forefront of this disruption in both the physical and virtual worlds. Our coming roadmap will provide detail into our schedule and plans for all that we have in development. Through the Air Race, we will blend the virtual and physical, which can already be seen in the simulation training that the pilots use prior to the Race. The pilot's sim lap times are within hundredths of a second to their real-life lap times. Through hosting virtual competition, we can open up the Air Race to the world and find the next great pilots of tomorrow. NFT's will be the key for not only collectibles, but also the events themselves, including but not limited to VIP access to the Air Races around the world. TulsaLabs and Appswarm have already been great partners and now in 2022 we plan to bring truly innovate experiences to the world."

Tom Bustamante, the Founder of AI Venturetech, Inc. and Strategic Advisor to TulsaLabs, commented, "We are excited to be working with Touchpoint Group to develop real life use cases for NFTs for the metaverse, and gaming industry. Their team's experience in game and technology development will make for a great partnership with TulsaLabs in leveraging the power and utility NFT's hold as means of ownership and access."

About Touchpoint Group Holdings

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC212-671-1021tghi@crescendo-ir.com