Have you ever been in the situation that your external contributor always demands too many hours when you assign him a task, even when you know it would take far less when you do it by yourself. The problem is that we are implementing a SAP system where consultants are rare, so I guess he knows that we can´t do much about it if we don´t want to loose him. But on the other hand the steering committee expects me to control his bills and check for inconsistency. So I think either we take the risk and confront him eg with getting rid of him (which could be a huge risk for the project) or they accept the approach of the consultant. Do you see any better way to get out of this dilemma? The consultants works on demand, that is only then we need him. That´s probabely why he wants to get as much as possible out of it.

