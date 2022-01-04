HollySys Automation gains again as CEO news may increase going private effort

Commercial loan growth will likely remain strong because of robust pipelines and economic recovery. After an exceptional year, the earnings of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will likely dip next year due to the expected normalization of provision expense. However, several factors will limit the earnings decline, including cost savings through branch consolidations and mid-single-digit loan growth. Further, the benefit of the management's active balance sheet management throughout 2021 will bear fruit under the rising interest-rate environment of 2022. Overall, I'm expecting Synovus Financial to report earnings of $4.24 per share in 2022, down slightly from expected earnings of $4.75 per share for 2021. The December 2022 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I am adopting a bullish rating on Synovus Financial.
