HollySys Automation gains again as CEO news may increase going private effort

By Joshua Fineman
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollySys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) rose 3.4% after climbing 4% yesterday on news that the founder and former CEO Changli Wang was appointed the new CEO amid takeover offers for the company. "We believe that...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Akamai downgraded to neutral at Piper Sandler on growth concerns, lack of a catalyst

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is being downgraded to neutral from overweight at Piper Sandler, as the investment firm said the content delivery company could have growth concerns in 2022 and it lacks a catalyst this year. Analyst Quinton Gabrielli also lowered his price target to $127 from $133 on Akamai (AKAM),...
MARKETS
Aviation Week

New Private Owners Of Cubic Change CEOs; Feldmann Out

Bradley Feldmann has left Cubic’s corner office as the new private owners of the storied 70-year-old defense contractor appoint new leadership. A longtime Cubic executive who rose to chairman, CEO and president, Feldmann had led the defense specialist’s growth and reorganization since 2014. His... Subscription Required. New Private...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Singularity Future Technology enters into warrant purchase agreement

Singularity Future Technology (SINO -2.2%) has entered into a Warrant Purchase Agreement to buy back an aggregate of 3.87M warrants from the Sellers, and the Sellers agreed to sell the Warrants back to the Co. These warrants were sold to these Sellers in three previous transactions that closed on Feb....
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

T-Mobile early customer numbers for Q4 top expectations

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has posted preliminary customer figures for Q4 that topped expectations. The company says its early postpaid net customer adds came to 1.8 million overall, vs. an expected 1.57 million. That's T-Mobile's best ever Q4 on that measure and is likely to lead the industry. It brings total customer...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privatization#Ipo#Hollysys Automation Lrb#Holi#The Emerald Consortium#Citi#The Lonsen Consortium
Seekingalpha.com

Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain price targets cut at B. Riley on high capital costs

B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes slashes price targets for crypto miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) due to higher-than-expected capital costs, he writes in a note to clients. With regards to Marathon Digital (MARA), which has entered "significant" miner purchase agreements...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Store Capital falls as CNBC commentator sells shares, buys Carlyle Group, recommends Viper Energy (update)

Update 1:20pm: Adds Brown's comments on why he sold Store Capital shares. Store Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) dropped slightly after a CNBC commentator said he sold the shares. Josh Brown sold the Store (STOR) shares during the last week of the year, according to comments he made on CNBC. Brown said he purchased shares of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

HollySys Automation gains after CEO steps down, former founder appointed CEO

HollySys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) rose 6.3% after CEO Chit Nim Sung resigned and gave up his board position. Changli Wang, who was the founder of the company, was nominated as the director of and appointed as CEO, according to a statement. Sung was appointed as deputy CEO of the company. Wang's...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock (HOLI): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) increased by 3.91% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) – a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China – increased by 3.91% today. Investors are responding positively to Hollysys Automation Technologies announcing that effective as of January 1, 2022, pursuant to the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the company, Chit Nim (Colin) Sung resigned from his positions as the director of the board and Chief Executive Officer of the company. And Dr. Changli Wang, who was the founder of the company, was nominated as the director of the board and was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

11 Dividend Increases To Start 2022 Including A Dividend King

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Welcome to the first edition for 2022! I'm writing this on New Year's Eve, so let me be one of the first to wish you a Happy New Year!. Dividend...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Shell increases supplier diversity efforts

Shell works to revitalize its supplier diversity efforts and is increasing the level of third-party discretionary spend to historically underrepresented suppliers. Viet Van, the new vice president of supply chain strategy at the Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS-A, RDS-B), said the push to enhance supplier diversity efforts came after an internal and external shift.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

New York Times buying The Athletic for $550 million - report

The New York Times Co. (NYT -0.1%) has its deal to buy subscription sports site The Athletic for around $550 million, The Information reports. That follows a year of heated pursuit for The Athletic, which has achieved some rare success among subscription news products - hitting 1.2 million paid subscribers.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Enterprise Products Partners raises quarterly dividend by ~3% to $0.465/share

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) declares $0.465/share quarterly dividend, 3.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.450. Payable Feb. 11; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 28. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2021, Enterprise purchased $125 million of its common units in the open market, bringing the total amount...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

The Investment Case For Ethereum, Web3, And Decentralized Finance

Ethereum is the best risk/return opportunity on the board at the current juncture. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Thomas Dunleavy CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Chesnara: The Land Of High Dividends - 8% And Growing

European insurers are consistently delivering rich dividends and currently enjoy economic and market tailwinds. European insurers have been trading between 4% and 6% yields in the 21st century as shown on the picture below. The sector also enjoys tailwinds that have not been present until recently which are particularly beneficial...
BUSINESS
azbigmedia.com

Private sector employment increased by 807,000 jobs in December

Private sector employment increased by 807,000 jobs from November to December according to the December ADP® National Employment Report. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual data of those who are on a company’s payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
EDUCATION
Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin should bottom around $38K-$40K as crypto adjusts to Fed - Galaxy Digital's Michael Novogratz

Closely watched cryptocurrency investor Michael Novogratz said Thursday that $38K-$40K feels like the level where Bitcoin (BTC-USD) "should bottom" following the Federal Reserve-inspired sell-off that has taken place this week. Speaking to CNBC, the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) explained that indications that the Fed would become "more...
STOCKS
Reuters

China Huarong halves in value as trading resumes

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK) plunged as much as 55% in Hong Kong on Wednesday to a record low, after trading resumed following a nine-month hiatus, even as the bad loan company said its restructuring had paved the way for healthy growth.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Synovus Financial: Good Management To Counter Pressures From Provision Normalization

Commercial loan growth will likely remain strong because of robust pipelines and economic recovery. After an exceptional year, the earnings of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will likely dip next year due to the expected normalization of provision expense. However, several factors will limit the earnings decline, including cost savings through branch consolidations and mid-single-digit loan growth. Further, the benefit of the management's active balance sheet management throughout 2021 will bear fruit under the rising interest-rate environment of 2022. Overall, I'm expecting Synovus Financial to report earnings of $4.24 per share in 2022, down slightly from expected earnings of $4.75 per share for 2021. The December 2022 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I am adopting a bullish rating on Synovus Financial.
BUSINESS

