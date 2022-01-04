ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kivu Hires Shane Sims, As New Chief Executive Officer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, a leading provider of cybersecurity and forensic services to organizations worldwide, announced Shane Sims has been chosen to become its new Chief Executive Officer. Sims brings decades of executive leadership and cybersecurity experience in forensic investigations, incident response, and strategy/risk/compliance as well as national security experience.

Before joining Kivu, Sims was a Principal in KPMG's Cyber Security Services. In this role, he focused on driving business growth and delivering cyber risk and compliance strategies. Prior to that, Sims was a Principal at PwC, where he built and led the US Cybercrime and Data Breach Response Services business, supporting private sector organizations across all industries. He also served as Supervisory Special Agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation with a focus on cybercrime.

"Shane is a proven cybersecurity leader with a distinguished track record of successfully leading international incident response engagements, developing counterintelligence strategies, and conducting complex investigations," said Winston Krone, Chief Research Officer, Co-founder, and Insurance Channel Leader. "We are excited to welcome Shane and believe his extensive expertise in leading high-growth businesses will be instrumental in advancing Kivu's market position and long-term growth strategy."

Sims, who holds a Bachelor of Arts from Earlham College and a Master of Arts Degree from Duquesne University, also served as the CEO of Network Concepts, Inc.

"Kivu is one of the original pure-play cybersecurity consultancies that has battled cyber threats for over 3500 engagements," said Sims. "Powered by a diverse, agile, and talented workforce, Kivu is well-positioned to defend organizations against cybercrime. It's a pleasure to join a team with such unparalleled capability in providing holistic, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to digging in once I have wrapped up obligations to my current company."

About Kivu Consulting Kivu is a leading global cybersecurity firm that offers a full suite of pre-and post-incident services, specializing in forensic response to cyber-attacks and ransomware incidents. Kivu delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to organizations in need and is a trusted cyber incident partner to insurance.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kivu-hires-shane-sims-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301452702.html

SOURCE Kivu Consulting

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Tinuiti Kicks off 2022 with Two C-Suite Leadership Hires: Chief People Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Largest Independent Performance Marketing Firm Bolsters Exec Team Diversity with Seasoned Technology Industry Executives. Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon, announced the appointments of Jeff Batuhan as Chief People Officer, and Lori Varlas as Chief Financial Officer, ushering in a new year of continued talent expansion and business growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fulcrum BioEnergy Hires Greg Heinlein As Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. , a pioneer in the production of zero-carbon, transportation fuels from household waste, announced the hiring of Greg Heinlein as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Greg brings more than 30 years of experience in a variety of financial roles, including CFO for private and public companies in the chemical, oil and gas, environmental solutions and technology industries. As Fulcrum's new CFO, Greg will have responsibility for a wide range of corporate financial affairs, highlighted by fundraising and support of key strategic relationships to support the company's large growth and capital needs for Fulcrum's operations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Greggs names new chief executive after sales rise

LONDON (Reuters) -Greggs retail director Roisin Currie will take over as chief executive in May, the British food-to-go retailer said on Thursday as it reported a rise in fourth-quarter sales despite the spread of Omicron in the run-up to Christmas. The company, known for its sausage rolls, savoury bakes and...
RETAIL
TheStreet

MINILUXE APPOINTS ADITI GUPTA AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. ("MiniLuxe") a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce that Aditi Gupta has joined its team as Chief Growth Officer. As CGO, Ms. Gupta will be responsible for driving MiniLuxe's product marketing, ecommerce growth, public relations activity, and corporate communications in support of the company's strategic plan.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Sims
TheStreet

NexTier Announces New Director

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") announced that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company has increased the size of the Board from nine members to ten members and appointed Bernardo Rodriguez to serve as an independent director to fill the newly created vacant seat, such appointment to be effective January 5, 2022.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Shane Sims joins Kivu Consulting as CEO

Kivu Consulting announced Shane Sims has been chosen to become its new Chief Executive Officer. Sims brings decades of executive leadership and cybersecurity experience in forensic investigations, incident response, and strategy/risk/compliance as well as national security experience. Before joining Kivu, Sims was a Principal in KPMG‘s Cyber Security Services. In...
BUSINESS
Variety

BuzzFeed Taps Christian Baesler, CEO of Complex, as New Chief Operating Officer

BuzzFeed, after becoming a publicly traded company last month, named Christian Baesler — CEO of recent acquisition Complex Networks — as its first chief operating officer. Baesler will continue to serve as CEO of Complex. Based in New York City, he reports to BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti. Baesler joined BuzzFeed last month after it closed the acquisition of Complex, buying the media company from previous owners Verizon and Hearst. In the newly created COO role, Baesler leads all revenue functions for BuzzFeed. Concurrent with his new appointment, Baesler announced two promotions: longtime BuzzFeed exec Ken Blom will serve as EVP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Gurwitch, who has served as president and chief executive officer of Delivering Good since January 2015, is stepping down to  join the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, or JDC, as chief advancement officer. During her tenure at Delivering Good, whose mission is to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, the nonprofit achieved several milestones, including building a more diverse board and launching a Racial Equity pilot program; establishing a strong technology infrastructure with support from industry leaders such as SAP; growing its partner network...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Kivu Consulting#Cyber Security Services#Pwc#Supervisory Special Agent#Insurance Channel Leader#Earlham College#Duquesne University#Network Concepts
TheStreet

Delphon Announces Transition Of Joseph Montano To Chief Executive Officer

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphon, a worldwide provider of engineered polymer and adhesive products for the semiconductor, photonics, medical and electronics industries, today announced the transition of Joe Montano from President to President and Chief Executive Officer. Effective January 1, 2022, Joe will be responsible for Delphon's overall operations and for leading the company through its next phase of growth. Joe succeeds Jeanne Beacham, who recently announced her decision to transition from CEO to Executive Chair focusing on M&A opportunities and collaborations with new partners to expand Delphon's capabilities and product offerings into new markets.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Henry Schein Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer and Related Succession Plan

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that Steven Paladino plans to retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 29, 2022, after 35 years with the Company. Ronald N. South, Henry Schein’s Vice President, Corporate Finance since 2008 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2013, has been named his successor and will become the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 29, 2022, reporting to Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. The organizational changes announced today reflect the implementation of the Company’s succession plan for its senior finance team.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hammerspace Announces Luminary Board of Advisors

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced the creation of its Executive Advisory Board, comprised of globally recognized leaders who will provide strategic guidance for the company’s mission of making data a global resource for innovation and development. The Hammerspace Executive Advisory Board members, renowned leaders from across the government, technology, finance and investment communities, include:
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

AIG Names Marilyn Hirsch as Senior Vice President, Treasurer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Marilyn Hirsch has returned to AIG as Senior Vice President, Treasurer, effective immediately. She reports to Shane Fitzsimons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, AIG. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005876/en/
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Comtech's Michael Porcelain Becomes Chief Executive Officer And New Independent Directors Join The Board

January 3, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - Get Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Report, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that, as previously planned, it has appointed Michael Porcelain Chief Executive Officer as of December 31, 2021, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2022. Mr. Porcelain, who will also remain President of Comtech, succeeds Fred Kornberg, who will serve as an advisor to the Company on technology matters and continue as a director and non-executive Chairman of the Board. This appointment completes the Company's long-term CEO succession planning effort, initiated by the Board of Directors with its appointment of Mr. Porcelain as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and President in 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

Golden Peak Media Names Jeffrey Litvack Chief Executive Officer

Golden Peak Media, a leading supplier of digital and print content to the craft and fine art communities, announced that Jeffrey Litvack has become Chief Executive Officer. Jeff succeeds Greg Osberg, who has served as Golden Peak’s CEO since its founding in July 2019. Greg commented, “I’m highly confident in Jeff’s abilities to bring Golden Peak to the next level of development and marketplace success. His deep experience and successful track record in digital media will bring both immediate and long-term dividends to the company and staff.”
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Huntsman Appoints Two New Independent Directors and Announces Governance Changes as Part of Ongoing Board Refreshment

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that it has appointed Curtis E. Espeland and José Muñoz to its Board of Directors. Additionally, the Company announced that it has appointed Cynthia L. Egan as new Lead Independent Director, Non-Executive Vice Chair of the Board and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and added Sonia Dulá as a member of the Compensation Committee with the intent she becomes Chair when Wayne A. Reaud leaves the Board. All of these appointments are effective January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BuildDirect Appoints David Lazar As Interim Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company"), announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. David Lazar to the role of interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective January 1, 2022. The appointment of Mr. Lazar remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
BUSINESS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Former Waze and Google Executive Named Chief Marketing Officer at E INC

TORONTO – E Automotive Inc. E INC (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC") today named its first Chief Marketing Officer, Emma Weisberg. Bringing nearly two decades of experience leading marketing and sales for global brands, Weisberg is joining the company’s executive leadership team to bring a forward-thinking approach on marketing strategies, rigorous analytics, and purpose-driven communications in support of the company’s strategic plan.
BUSINESS
The Oakland Press

McLaren Oakland hires new CEO, also new chief medical officer

McLaren Oakland has named Tracey Franovich, RN, MHA, as president and CEO. Also, Timothy Kasprzak, MD, MBA, will be the new chief medical officer. McLaren Oakland has named Tracey Franovich, RN, MHA, as president and CEO. Also, Timothy Kasprzak, MD, MBA, will be the new chief medical officer. Franovich begins...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy