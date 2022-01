Laurits went through the mill as a tracked student at elite universities to join elite institutions upon graduation. He left BlackRock to co-found BitsForDigits, a private equity marketplace for internet entrepreneurs to list their online business and receive partial buyout offers. It's free and anonymous for founders to list their company and sell equity. The investors on the platform include micro PEs, search funds, family offices and high net-worth individuals seeking to buy minority and majority stakes directly from founders via secondaries. He together with his non-technical co-founder learned to build product on the internet using using low-code software tools, thus proving the hypothesis that bootstrapping is a viable path for internet entrepreneurs.

