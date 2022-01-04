ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audie Cornish leaving NPR and 'All Things Considered'

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
"All Things Considered" host Audie Cornish is leaving NPR after more than a decade with the company, she announced Tuesday.

"Hosting All Things Considered helped me find my voice, but I have never considered the host chair a tenured position and there is still much to learn," Cornish, 42, wrote in a memo to staffers. "It's time for me to try my hand at new journalism projects and embark on new adventures. It's been an honor to serve our listeners and a pleasure to work alongside all of you — reporters, producers, engineers, staff, member stations and friends."

Cornish, who has interviewed some of the most consequential newsmakers and won national awards for her reporting during her time hosting "Weekend Edition" and "All Things Considered," did not give a specific reason for her departure.

"From podcasts to politics, Audie's skills and presence are distinctive," Sarah Gilbert, NPR's vice president for news programming, and NPR Senior Vice President for News and Editorial Director Nancy Barnes said in a joint statement. "Her reporting is incisive and human. Whether in the field reporting on natural disasters, following presidential candidates and historic moments in our democracy, or landing illuminating high-profile interviews, Audie has brought listeners a rich array of topics, voices, and perspectives from across the spectrum of American life."

Cornish is one of several prominent hosts to leave NPR in recent years. Lulu Garcia-Navarro left the broadcaster to host a podcast for The New York Times in August and former host of "1A" Joshua Johnson left for a gig hosting at MSNBC in 2019.

Ari Shapiro, Cornish's co-host on "All Things Considered," said his colleague and friend "opened doors for me in so many ways and taught me so many things - not least how to be a host."

"If NPR doesn’t see this as a crisis, I don’t know what it’ll take," Shapiro wrote in a string of tweets on Tuesday. "This one stings."

Cornish's last day on the air will be Friday.

