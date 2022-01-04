ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optiv, NightDragon Create Alliance To Accelerate Delivery Of Game-Changing Technology To Cybersecurity Market

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has announced an innovation-driven alliance with NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment and advisory firm. Optiv and NightDragon will work together to bring progressive, next-gen technology to the market faster to better serve clients.

The strategic alliance provides Optiv early access to NightDragon's portfolio of innovative, future-focused companies and thoroughly vetted cybersecurity products and solutions being developed before they go to market. In turn, Optiv's unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs offers a potential fast-track to market for next-gen solutions that help clients accelerate business progress.

"In an increasingly complex and fast-moving threat landscape, speed to innovate and speed to market are valuable business differentiators. Our alliance with NightDragon provides both, along with tremendous value to our clients and NightDragon's portfolio of companies," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "As a destination for co-innovation, we have a front-row seat to the incubation of the newest security innovations, helping ensure we stay at the cutting-edge of technology so we can solve the problems of tomorrow."

"The threat we face today in cybersecurity is immense and we know we stand against this storm alone. Optiv is unmatched when it comes to helping put the right technologies and solutions in the hands of the companies that need them. NightDragon is proud to work with Optiv to help our portfolio companies hyper-scale their businesses and become viable defenders against the offensive threats we are seeing in the marketplace," said Dave DeWalt, founder and managing director, NightDragon.

As the market leader, Optiv offers a robust platform of cybersecurity products and solutions, including:

  • Managed XDR (MXDR)

"We are proud to work with Optiv and NightDragon, which recognize the importance of innovation and investing in the next generation of cybersecurity solutions," said Karen Kukoda, vice president of strategic partnerships at SafeGuard Cyber, a NightDragon portfolio company. "We have already seen Optiv's ability to accelerate our business and look forward to seeing that potential continue to increase."

Learn more about Optiv's cybersecurity services, solutions and capabilities at www.optiv.com.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness. TM Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to more than 7,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

About NightDragonNightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more at www.nightdragon.com.

