ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TNT; PKKFF Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tnt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Tenet Fintech did not own 51% of Asia Synergy Financial Capital Ltd. ("ASFC") through Wuxi Aorong; (2) Tenet Fintech did not disclose its actual ownership structure of ASFC, an undisclosed and potentially problematic nominee shareholder agreement; (3) Huayan did not own the Heartbeat platform; (4) the Heartbeat platform did not exist prior to the alleged acquisition; (5) Tenet Fintech faced imminent delisting from NASDAQ due to non-compliance with known regulations; (6) the "recent disclosure guidance" was in fact published on November 23, 2020, nearly a full nine months prior to Tenet Fintech's uplisting; (7) as such, Tenet Fintech knew or should have known that its 40-F submission was deficient; (8) Cubeler historically failed to make even minimum loan repayments to Tenet Fintech; (9) Tenet Fintech, instead of exercising its right on the assets, decided to purchase Cubeler; (10) in light of the foregoing, and in consideration of the fact that Cubeler is owned by several Tenet Fintech insiders, the Company's acquisition of Cubeler is not based on legitimate business interests; (11) there is no evidence Huayan ever owned the Heartbeat platform or that it transferred the asset to Huike; (12) the largest ASFC shareholder had his shares frozen due to court sanctions; and (13) the creation of ASFC itself was likely a related-party transaction. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tnt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Tenet you have until January 18, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005081/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. And Certain Officers - ICPT

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (ICPT) - Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 20-cv-05377, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Intercept securities between September 28, 2019 and October 7, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment Novavax, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - NVAX

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Southern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-02910, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Novavax securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Class Action#Investors#Pkkff#Gewirtz Grossman#Llc#Peak Fintech Group Inc#The Company#Complaint#Asfc#Heartbeat#Cubeler
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation And Certain Officers - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Sandbridge") (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-09293 is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants: (a) that purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. Class A Common Stock And Warrants To Commence Trading Separately On January 10, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) ("FTAC Zeus" or "the Company"), today announced that the holders of the Company's units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 40,250,000 units completed on November 23, 2021 may elect to separately trade the Class A common shares and warrants underlying the units commencing on January 10, 2022. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "ZINGU" and the Class A common shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols "ZING" and "ZINGW", respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors Of An Investigation Into The Fairness Of The Merger Of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. With QCR Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) - Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Report ("Guaranty" or the "Company") stock prior to November 9, 2021 . You are...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Latham Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Shares Of Its Common Stock

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SWIM) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public price of $19.50 per share. Latham has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of its common stock at the offering price of 19.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
LATHAM, NY
TheStreet

Alteryx Announces Acquisition Of Trifacta

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , Inc. (AYX) - Get Alteryx, Inc. Class A Report, the Analytics Automation company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trifacta, an award-winning cloud company that leverages scalable data management and machine learning to make data analytics faster and more intuitive.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) - Get Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Report today published its 2020 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's focus and initiatives around its environmental, social and governance programming and development as it continues to manage the business for long-term success. The report is available on the Company's website at https://www.kaiseraluminum.com/community-environment/.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZILLOW GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Zillow Group, Inc. - Z, ZG

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Zillow Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: Z)(NasdaqGS: ZG), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Arrival (ARVL, ARVLW) Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arrival ("Arrival" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARVL, ARVLW) on behalf of purchasers of Arrival securities between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/arvl.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SBTX Final Deadline - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (SBTX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired either: (1) Silverback common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbtx.
BUSINESS
Cleveland Jewish News

MAI acquires NY wealth management company

Cleveland-based MAI Capital Management, LLC has acquired Monarch Business & Wealth Management, LLC and its strategic partner, Regal Wealth Management, LLC, according to a Jan. 3 news release. Based in New York, Monarch delivers personalized financial planning and business management services to high-net-worth families, artists, entertainers and professional athletes. The...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ONTF Deadline Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ON24, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2022

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) on behalf of purchasers of ON24 common stock pursuant and/or traceable to ON24's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ontf.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 15, 2022 - MARA

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc.("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages DocuSign, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important February 22 Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - DOCU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action commenced by the Firm.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy