RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students returned to school this week from holiday break, just as daily case counts began surging to new record highs. So far, just what impact schools are seeing has been hard to assess statewide. Schools are having vastly different experiences. Some are closing to deal with the increase in cases among students and staff while others only have a few positive cases.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO