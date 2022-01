Meet Shauna, she was 6 months old when her parents found out that she had brain cancer. When she went through with chemotherapy, her pituitary gland was almost completely dormant. Doctors told her that she was done growing and now she’s 22 years old, and is 3ft, 10 inches. But she still wants to feel like an adult even though no one sees her as one. Her dating life is even harder. She attracts a lot of creeps and and idiots. It’s not easy being stuck in a kid’s body!!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 23 DAYS AGO