Z-Wave Alliance Releases 2022 State Of The Ecosystem Report

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Z-Wave Alliance, the standards development organization dedicated to advancing the smart home and Z-Wave® technology, today announces the release of its third-annual Z-Wave State of the Ecosystem Report. The newly available report - fielded in cooperation with Interpret - leverages a mix of syndicated data to provide a baseline of the overall smart home market landscape as well as data collected from a custom quantitative survey of 1,500 U.S.- based smart home device owners. The report uses this data to examine current and future smart home technology trends, and new opportunities with an emphasis on the role Z-Wave plays in market.

Key insights from the report include:

  • A healthy market eager to grow their personal smart home ecosystems, this desire was especially strong among respondents that already own a Z-Wave device.
  • Smart security and home control systems owners exhibit a strong appetite to add -on devices. 97% of control system owners and 90% of smart security system owners have added devices.
  • Those who already have a security system or control system exhibit identical purchase intentions when it comes to the devices they are interested in adding. Top rated devices included Wi-Fi networked cameras, smart door locks, and smart video doorbells.
  • DIY, or self-installation, has emerged as the dominant means of installation for a wide range of products, often purchased at retail or direct from the manufacturer. Devices more likely to be pro-installed are those attached to control systems or requiring more involved installation.
  • On the professionally installed side of the market, two thirds of those with installed smart security and smart home control systems have had their installer add more devices.

"The 2022 Z-Wave State of Ecosystem Report is a portrait of how the Z-Wave protocol is used to answer serious challenges—and how Z-Wave's maturity, reliability, and interoperability converts consumers and drives market adoption," said Z-Wave Alliance Executive Director Mitch Klein. "We are the steward of the Z-Wave standard, and as a member run standards development organization establishing key benchmarks like those established in this report provide excellent insights our members can act upon. This data indicates we may be entering our most exciting chapter yet."

In addition to the deep data analysis provided by the report, there are studies of how Z-Wave has improved the management and efficiency of hotels, apartment complexes, and even a full-scale smart community.

For more than two decades, Z-Wave has stood as a leader in the wireless protocol segment, with a robust certification program, security standards that are among the most rigorous in the industry, and an Alliance made up of a diverse group of manufacturers, silicon suppliers, developers, professional integrators, and more, all driving growth in the residential smart home category, as well as other market verticals, around the globe.

The full Z-Wave 2022 State of the Ecosystem Report is available for download here.

For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org. Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About the Z-Wave Alliance The Z-Wave Alliance is a standards development organization dedicated to developing and advancing Z-Wave ® technology as an open and internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959) for smart home and IoT solutions. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety, and security. Z-Wave ® is a registered trademark of the Z-Wave Alliance.

Press Contact: Caster Communications, Inc. 401.792.7080 326833@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/z-wave-alliance-releases-2022-state-of-the-ecosystem-report-301453723.html

SOURCE Z-Wave Alliance

