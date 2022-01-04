ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

STNE Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds StoneCo. Ltd. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against StoneCo. Ltd. ("StoneCo." or the "Company") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired StoneCo. securities between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, both dates included, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/stne.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors: (1) that StoneCo. was experiencing difficulties in implementing its credit product; (2) that StoneCo. faced significant risks via its point-of-sale vendor, PAX Global Technology Ltd.; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/stne or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in StoneCo. you have until January 18, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005080/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. And Certain Officers - ICPT

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (ICPT) - Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 20-cv-05377, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Intercept securities between September 28, 2019 and October 7, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment IQIYI, Inc. And Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - GS; MS

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley (together, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-10999, is on behalf of all those investors who purchased or otherwise acquired iQIYI shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"), pursuant to Sections 20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a).
LAW
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation And Certain Officers - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Sandbridge") (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-09293 is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants: (a) that purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Stoneco Ltd#Stne#Class Action#Llc#The Company Rrb#Complaint#Company#Court
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Robinhood and certain of its...
MARKETS
TheStreet

META MATERIALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meta Materials Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Meta Materials Inc. ("Meta Materials" or the "Company") (MMAT) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Meta Materials securities between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 4, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. Class A Common Stock And Warrants To Commence Trading Separately On January 10, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) ("FTAC Zeus" or "the Company"), today announced that the holders of the Company's units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 40,250,000 units completed on November 23, 2021 may elect to separately trade the Class A common shares and warrants underlying the units commencing on January 10, 2022. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "ZINGU" and the Class A common shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols "ZING" and "ZINGW", respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Latham Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Shares Of Its Common Stock

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SWIM) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public price of $19.50 per share. Latham has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of its common stock at the offering price of 19.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
LATHAM, NY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of March 4, 2022 - FFIE

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.("Meta Materials" or the "Company") (MMAT) between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Arrival (ARVL, ARVLW) Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arrival ("Arrival" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARVL, ARVLW) on behalf of purchasers of Arrival securities between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/arvl.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Arrival SA (ARVL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 22, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") (ARVL) common stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SBTX Final Deadline - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (SBTX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired either: (1) Silverback common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbtx.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CHEGG INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline On February 22, 2022 In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Chegg, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report. The action charges Chegg with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Chegg's materially misleading statements to the public, Chegg investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages DocuSign, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important February 22 Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - DOCU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action commenced by the Firm.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ON24 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against ON24, Inc. - ONTF

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 3, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ON24, Inc. (ONTF) , if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its February 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Press

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in StoneCo Ltd. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against StoneCo Ltd. ("Stone" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: STNE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of StoneCo Ltd. - STNE

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of StoneCo Ltd. (NasdaqGS: STNE), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 18, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC. (NASDAQ: BLI) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

DESKTOP METAL, INC. (NYSE: DM) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy