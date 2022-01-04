ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

kentuckytoday.com
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean, Wheat Futures All Lower

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 12 to 13 cents lower; wheat futures are 21 cents to 26 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday with trade holding above $6.00. There is ag futures weakness Thursday morning and flat spread action with corn holding up the best so far. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums into the new year and demand soft with a large stocks build reporter Wednesday continuing to pressure margins.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 1 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 7 1/2 cents, March KC wheat is down 16 1/2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 15 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 20 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 145.41 points and February crude oil is up $1.38 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.120 and February gold is down $37.00 per ounce. Wheat markets have barely lifted their heads, with Minneapolis and KC leading the major losses. The soy complex remains down for the day but has rallied sharply from the lows. While export sales were dismal for wheat, soybeans, products and corn, the underlying bullish backdrop is South America's declining yield potential. Extreme heat and dryness will continue over the next 10 days, with some moisture over the weekend.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Feeders Dive Lower Amid $6 Corn

The corn market’s jump has negatively affected both the live and feeder cattle futures. Tuesday’s big market shake up comes from the corn market’s rally, which has pushed nearby contracts above $6.00 a bushel. Both the live and feeder cattle contracts knew there was a possibility the corn market could trade North of $6.00, but the market wasn’t expecting it this soon.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit their advance in recent weeks. Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and tight...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Lower as New Year Approaches

March soybeans fell 30 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat was down 17 1/2 cents, the top percentage losers among Thursday’s grain-related trade. Soybean prices were hurt by reports of rain in Parana, Brazil, and a second consecutive new marketing year low of soybean export sales in Thursday morning’s report.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef#Ap
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cash Trade Drives Cattle Futures Higher

Like rolling a set of doubles on a winner takes all game — the cash cattle market pushed prices higher in the North which jolted futures higher. Cattle futures were desperate for some fundamental support and upon seeing the market’s stronger cash trade and higher boxed beef prices, both live and feeder cattle contracts shot higher. Meanwhile the lean hog complex isn’t overly confident in its position as largely the market is chopping sideways.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Most Grain, Oilseed Contracts Post Good Gains for 2021

Following up on a rally that started mid-August of last year, most individual members of the grain and oilseeds complex posted good gains for 2021, continuing to trade at historically high levels. Even with a COVID situation that never seems to go away, U.S. and world GDP rebounded strongly from last year's pandemic-reduced levels, triggering good demand for these and other commodities.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Higher Heading into Christmas

Thursday’s trading was as quiet as one might expect on the day before Christmas Eve, but there was no doubt this was a bullish week with nearly the entire sector posting higher closes again Thursday. The leading percentage gainers for the week were March soybean meal and March KC wheat, both up 6.4% over the four-day span.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Come Back from Holiday Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 5 1/2 cents, March soybeans were up 10 3/4 cents and March KC wheat was up 6 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are starting slightly higher, similar to European stocks, in spite of ongoing concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Grain are mostly higher with corn and soybeans leading the way. Other than weekly grain inspections at 10 a.m. CST, there are no other reports on Monday’s docket.
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Milk futures lower, cash dairy steady to higher Thursday

Milk futures lower, cash dairy steady to higher Thursday. In light trade Thursday, milk futures were mostly lower and cash dairy closed higher. January Class III milk futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange down a nickel at $19.49. February 20 cents lower at $19.95. March through May contracts four higher to nine lower.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Turns Two-Sided in Early Trade

The cotton market is trading both positive and negative Wednesday morning, based on what contracts are viewed. Spot March is higher, but lagging July, and new-crop December is slightly lower. Still, the market broke out of its latest consolidation range Tuesday and traded to its highest level since Nov. 17. The market was peripherally supported by the all-time high Dow Jones.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

‘Drastic change’ toward dryness threatens Argentine corn yields - analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Better-than-expected rains boosted Argentine wheat production this season but the weather panorama has changed “drastically” since mid-December, with dryness threatening corn crops just as they enter critical development stages, analysts said. Indeed, analysts might start marking down their record high 2021/22 corn...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

USDA Crop Production Report: Crop Comments

Cotton: Upland harvested area for the Nation is expected to total 9.80 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 21 percent from last year. Expected Pima harvested area, at 122,200 acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but down 37 percent from last year. Harvest progressed well throughout...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy