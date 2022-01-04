Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 1 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 7 1/2 cents, March KC wheat is down 16 1/2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 15 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 20 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 145.41 points and February crude oil is up $1.38 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.120 and February gold is down $37.00 per ounce. Wheat markets have barely lifted their heads, with Minneapolis and KC leading the major losses. The soy complex remains down for the day but has rallied sharply from the lows. While export sales were dismal for wheat, soybeans, products and corn, the underlying bullish backdrop is South America's declining yield potential. Extreme heat and dryness will continue over the next 10 days, with some moisture over the weekend.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 HOURS AGO