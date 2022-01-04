ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why is Atlas Shrugged trending?

By Julia Elbaba
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5wkb_0dcTKxF000

ATLAS Shrugged is a novel written by Ayn Rand in 1957 that delves into philosophical themes.

The book is trending on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after Aaron Rodgers spoke about it on the ManningCast show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udhGw_0dcTKxF000
Atlas Shrugged is Ary Rand’s fourth novel that she has written Credit: Random House

What is Atlas Shrugged about?

Atlas Shrugged is Ayn Rand’s fourth novel that she has written.

The book is about Dagny Taggart, vice president and in charge of operations for Taggart Transcontinental Railroad, who wants to repair the Rio Norte Line. The railroad serves Ellis Wyatt’s oil fields in Colorado.

The country’s economic situation is already bad as businesses are closing and people are losing work opportunities.

Dagny seeks to provide Colorado with the proper help to repair the railroad but her brother, James Taggart tries to block her operation.

Some of the themes the book explores are reason, good vs. evil, the nobility of business, reason and freedom, and love and sex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAPhp_0dcTKxF000
Rodgers points to Atlas Shrugged on his bookshelf Credit: ESPN2

Why is Atlas Shrugged trending?

The novel is trending on Tuesday, January 4, because NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers brought the book up on the ManningCast show.

On the show, he was sitting in front of his bookshelf speaking to co-hosts Peyton and Eli Manning.

The show is predominantly about football but they were curious as to what Rodgers is currently reading.

One of the hosts asked: “What are you reading right now?"

Rodgers responded: “Yeah, a lot of French poetry, and I've got 'Atlas Shrugged' by Ayn Rand over here.”

That response sparked a lot of social media backlash.

Here are some of the comments users took to Twitter:

“Aaron Rodgers brags he has Ayn Rand’s 'Atlas Shrugged' on his bookshelf. Explains everything.”

“What is Aaron Rodgers reading? A lot of French poetry. Some 'Atlas Shrugged' ... I rearranged it to make it look like it was filled."

“If Aaron Rodgers is reading Atlas Shrugged he really might play for another 15 years since he's apparently 19.”

Who is Aaron Rodgers?

Born on December 2, 1983, Aaron Rodgers has been a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers since 2005.

He won his first Super Bowl in 2010. Rodgers was named the Super Bowl MVP after the game, followed by securing the title of Associated Press Athlete of the Year in 2011.

After moving to Oregon with his family as a child, Rodgers played baseball throughout elementary and middle school.

When his family returned to California at the end of the 1990s, Rodgers was the starting quarterback at Pleasant Valley High School for two years.

He was then recruited to play football at Butte Community College in Oroville. After one year of junior college, Rodgers was eligible to transfer to the University of California, Berkeley.

His football career continued under former head coach Jeff Tedford.

Forgoing his senior year of college for the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers was chosen in the first round by the Packers.

In 2008, he became the starting quarterback for the team after Brett Favre announced his initial retirement.

Rodgers was voted league MVP by the Associated Press for the 2011, 2014 and 2020 NFL seasons.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaron Rodgers Responds To Report That He'll Boycott The Super Bowl

Over the past few months, Aaron Rodgers has made his thoughts on COVID-19 crystal clear. Rodgers acknowledges that the pandemic is, indeed, happening, however, he is refusing to take the vaccine. Rodgers claims he is allergic to mRNA vaccines, and he is also adamant that the mainstream media is trying to suppress information about alternative medicine. These stances have been fairly unpopular amongst analysts, although fans are mostly split down the middle.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Rodgers For Season Finale

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. Since the Packers will receive a first-round bye for this year’s playoffs, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

This time of the season, most of the NFL is banged up and the league becomes a war of attrition. Aaron Rodgers apparently didn’t get the memo. Rodgers has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The most concerning has been a toe injury that’s lingered for several months – well, until now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jeff Tedford
Person
Ayn Rand
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers in Week 18

The Lions (2-13-1) close out the 2021 season this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field. Despite the Packers having nothing left to play for, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the playoffs a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings, they reportedly still plan to play their starters in Week 18 against Detroit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Manningcast#French
zonecoverage.com

Let's Talk About Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield

I already know a lot of you saw the headline, didn’t read the article and commented on how stupid this is. But the Green Bay Packers aren’t playing for anything this week. This article isn’t about crapping on the Detroit Lions, Jordan Love, or Baker Mayfield. The Lions have done nothing but help the Packers this season. Mayfield still has a chance to be a great quarterback, and Love has plenty of time to show what he still has.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
295K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy