ATLAS Shrugged is a novel written by Ayn Rand in 1957 that delves into philosophical themes.

The book is trending on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after Aaron Rodgers spoke about it on the ManningCast show.

What is Atlas Shrugged about?

Atlas Shrugged is Ayn Rand’s fourth novel that she has written.

The book is about Dagny Taggart, vice president and in charge of operations for Taggart Transcontinental Railroad, who wants to repair the Rio Norte Line. The railroad serves Ellis Wyatt’s oil fields in Colorado.

The country’s economic situation is already bad as businesses are closing and people are losing work opportunities.

Dagny seeks to provide Colorado with the proper help to repair the railroad but her brother, James Taggart tries to block her operation.

Some of the themes the book explores are reason, good vs. evil, the nobility of business, reason and freedom, and love and sex.

Why is Atlas Shrugged trending?

The novel is trending on Tuesday, January 4, because NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers brought the book up on the ManningCast show.

On the show, he was sitting in front of his bookshelf speaking to co-hosts Peyton and Eli Manning.

The show is predominantly about football but they were curious as to what Rodgers is currently reading.

One of the hosts asked: “What are you reading right now?"

Rodgers responded: “Yeah, a lot of French poetry, and I've got 'Atlas Shrugged' by Ayn Rand over here.”

That response sparked a lot of social media backlash.

Here are some of the comments users took to Twitter:

“Aaron Rodgers brags he has Ayn Rand’s 'Atlas Shrugged' on his bookshelf. Explains everything.”

“What is Aaron Rodgers reading? A lot of French poetry. Some 'Atlas Shrugged' ... I rearranged it to make it look like it was filled."

“If Aaron Rodgers is reading Atlas Shrugged he really might play for another 15 years since he's apparently 19.”

Who is Aaron Rodgers?

Born on December 2, 1983, Aaron Rodgers has been a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers since 2005.

He won his first Super Bowl in 2010. Rodgers was named the Super Bowl MVP after the game, followed by securing the title of Associated Press Athlete of the Year in 2011.

After moving to Oregon with his family as a child, Rodgers played baseball throughout elementary and middle school.

When his family returned to California at the end of the 1990s, Rodgers was the starting quarterback at Pleasant Valley High School for two years.

He was then recruited to play football at Butte Community College in Oroville. After one year of junior college, Rodgers was eligible to transfer to the University of California, Berkeley.

His football career continued under former head coach Jeff Tedford.

Forgoing his senior year of college for the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers was chosen in the first round by the Packers.

In 2008, he became the starting quarterback for the team after Brett Favre announced his initial retirement.

Rodgers was voted league MVP by the Associated Press for the 2011, 2014 and 2020 NFL seasons.

