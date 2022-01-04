ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kardashian fans want Khloe to date a ‘rocker’ like Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker after Tristan Thompson confirms baby

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThOpG_0dcTKvTY00

KHLOE Kardashian fans want her to date a “rocker” like sister Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker after Tristan Thompson confirmed his love child.

The 30-year-old revealed he’s the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsQ76_0dcTKvTY00
Kardashian fans suggested Khloe date a 'rocker' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piWtJ_0dcTKvTY00
Fans said she should date someone like her sister Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker Credit: Instagram

Kardashian fan account Kardashianvideo took to Instagram to react to the news by sharing a video of Kim, 41, calling Tristan a “f**king loser” in two clips.

Alongside the Keeping Up With the Kardashians videos, the fan account wrote: “Everyone tonight reading the apology. Khloe deserves better!!”

Others agreed that Khloe, 37, dodged a bullet with Tristan, as one fan commented: “Khloe needs to be loved not to be treated this way!”

Another wrote: “I hope someday she gets the love she truly deserves.”

Another person suggested Khloe stop dating athletes and start dating a musician instead, as one Instagram user wrote: “Seriously we need to find a comedian or a rocker for Khloe now.”

Kourtney, 42, became engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46, in October.

A following fan encouraged Khloe to find someone “better” than Tristan, as they wrote: “I hope Koko one day will understand how much she deserve, you can't suffer this much for a d**head!

"Wake up Girl! Life doesn't last forever, find yourself someone that truly appreciate you! Tristan has definitely a problem by not understanding the pain he is causing you and everyone else with his actions!"

TRISTAN BREAKS THE NEWS

Following a month of Tristan denying he is the father of Maralee's baby, the NBA player revealed on Monday:"Today, paternity tests results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols."

He continued on his Story: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I looked forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

"Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."

Tristan then turned his attention directly to his ex in a separate Instagram Story slide, writing: "Khloe. you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.

"I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think. Again I am so incredibly sorry."

BABY NO. 3

Maralee gave birth to Tristan's child, a baby boy, on December 1 after months of the pair battling in court.

The former fitness instructor filed a lawsuit seeking financial support from the Canadian sports star.

She claimed in her legal filing that she and Tristan conceived the child on his birthday back in March.

Khloe and Tristan were "exclusively" dating at the time- though athlete found himself in hot water for infidelity in the past.

'MORTIFIED'

As The Sun previously reported, Khloe feels "mortified" by the latest cheating episode from Tristan as he has been publicly caught being unfaithful to her several times in the past.

In his latest slip-up, the basketball player claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night hookup initially.

However, he later admitted in legal documents that he met up with her several times for sex.

Tristan and Khloe share 3-year-old daughter True, while he also has a son, Prince, five, with ex Jordan Craig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zu1wW_0dcTKvTY00
Tristan confirmed he's the father of Maralee Nichols' baby on Monday Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VatDv_0dcTKvTY00
Maralee gave birth to their son in December Credit: Instagram @maraleenichols
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OyHf_0dcTKvTY00
Tristan hooked up with Maralee while he was still dating Khloe Credit: Instagram

