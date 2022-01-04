This National Glaucoma Awareness Month, Pharmacists Can Have an Unparalleled Impact on Prevention, Treatment of Glaucoma

Is your fatigue due to the winter blues or could it be your hormones? The American Thyroid Association reports that a whopping one in eight women in the United States is impacted by a thyroid disorder at some point during her lifetime. Are you currently one of them, and if so, what can you do to protect your condition from worsening? Naturopathic Physician Greg Eckel, ND, joined us on this Thyroid Awareness Month to share the symptoms of thyroid disease and what you can do to treat it.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO