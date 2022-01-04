ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This National Glaucoma Awareness Month, Pharmacists Can Have an Unparalleled Impact on Prevention, Treatment of Glaucoma

pharmacytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Bulloch, PharmD, BCPS, FCCP, Rachel Buchanan, PharmD Candidate 2022, Adam Seele, PharmD Candidate 2022, Jayson Hairston, PharmD Candidate 2022. Pharmacists can play a key role in providing education and guidance to patients with glaucoma. January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, which provides an opportunity for pharmacists to spread...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Dr. Haqqani: New research on appendicitis treatment

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), appendicitis is diagnosed in 8.7% of men and 6.7% of women annually in the United States. That totals approximately 250,000 cases each year. While the most common treatment has been appendectomy, or removal of the appendix, new research has revealed that antibiotics are now an effective treatment for some cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
reviewofoptometry.com

Shared Decision Making Shows Promise in Glaucoma, Cataract Care

Patient-practitioner collaboration contributes to more successful cataract outcomes. Photo: Julie Tyler, OD. Click image to enlarge. Shared decision making—a relatively new approach in which clinicians and patients work together to determine the best treatment option based on clinical evidence while balancing risks and expected results—has been associated with improved patient knowledge, satisfaction and outcomes in both medical and surgical specialties. New research from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx suggests shared decision making may also be effective in eye care, particularly in cases where patients have glaucoma or cataracts.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: Treating glaucoma

January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about treating this group of eye conditions. About 3 million people in the U.S. have glaucoma, and it's the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Glaucoma...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Eye Clinic to observe Glaucoma Awareness Month in January

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Glaucoma continues to be a leading cause of blindness in the U.S. according to Hattiesburg Eye Clinic’s Dr. Adam Quinn. To bring awareness to this disease, Hattiesburg Eye Clinic and other providers are recognizing January as Glaucoma Awareness Month. Dr. Quinn explains why people need...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Psychiatric Times

FDA Approves New Treatment for Bipolar Depression

Caplyta is the only drug FDA-approved for depressive episodes from bipolar I and II. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Caplyta (lumateperone) for the treatment of bipolar depression in adults. Caplyta, an atypical antipsychotic from biopharmaceutical company Intra-Cellular Therapies, is the only drug approved by the FDA...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Opinion: Clinical Trials Should Be Accessible to Everybody

A lack of access, awareness, and trust have led to a lack of affordability, effectiveness, and inclusivity. What is standing in the way between Americans and clinical trials?. There are 123,413 registered clinical trials in the United States1 with the majority of participants white males.1 Consequently, we lack the diversity to make medicines that work for everybody. Perhaps even more troublesome, just 1% of cancer patients are enrolling in clinical trials as a first course of therapy after diagnosis.2 So, what is keeping them out?
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Glaucoma#Eye Care#Blindness#Bcps#Fccp
pharmacytimes.com

Study Shows Cancer Patients Overlooked in COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

The study authors sought to determine the proportion of states that elected to follow CDC recommendations by identifying each state’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage through keyword-based internet search and set out to identify information about vaccinations for patients with cancer. A new study found that approximately two-thirds of the United...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

IRIDEX consensus paper investigates best practices for MicroPulse transscleral therapy for glaucoma

Robert J. Noecker, MD, MBA, discusses the IRIDEX consensus paper regarding MicroPulse transscleral therapy for glaucoma at AAO 2021. At the 2021 American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting, Robert J. Noecker, MD, MBA; Director of glaucoma, Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut, assistant clinical professor, Yale School of Medicine and clinical professor, Quinnipiac University School of Medicine; spoke with the Ophthalmology Times team about the IRIDEX consensus paper. This paper tackles the best practices and treatment settings for the IRIDEX MicroPulse transscleral therapy for glaucoma.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Found To Be Safe and Effective in Trial – “Highly Efficacious and Very Safe”

An investigational COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax was found to be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, according to results from a Phase 3 clinical trial published on December 15, 2021, in the New England Journal of Medicine. The University of Maryland School of Medicine’s (UMSOM) Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health served as one of the trial sites, and Karen Kotloff, MD, Professor of Pediatrics at UMSOM, served as Co-Chair for the trial protocol.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

Gastric Cancer: New Clinical Study of Antibody with Chemotherapy

Alphamab Oncology and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. jointly announced that the IND application for the pivotal clinical trial (KN026-CSP-001) of the anti-HER2 bispecific antibody KN026 combined with chemotherapy was approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of NMPA. KN026-CSP-001 is a randomized, multi-center, phase II/III clinical study to...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Qatar
MedicalXpress

Dopamine agonists and dopamine reuptake inhibitors provide similar quality of life for Parkinson disease patients

For patients with Parkinson disease on levodopa therapy, patient-rated quality of life is similar for those receiving adjuvant therapy with dopamine agonists compared with dopamine reuptake inhibitors (DRIs); and among DRIs, monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) inhibitors are preferable to catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study Identifies Malfunctioning Brain Cells as Potential Target for Alzheimer Treatment

When using a therapy to clear the senescent cells, disease progression and cell death were stopped, according to the study. A new study has found a rare population of potentially toxic senescent cells in human brains that can serve as a target for a new Alzheimer disease treatment, according to a Wake Forest Baptist press release.
CANCER
KATU.com

Thyroid Awareness Month

Is your fatigue due to the winter blues or could it be your hormones? The American Thyroid Association reports that a whopping one in eight women in the United States is impacted by a thyroid disorder at some point during her lifetime. Are you currently one of them, and if so, what can you do to protect your condition from worsening? Naturopathic Physician Greg Eckel, ND, joined us on this Thyroid Awareness Month to share the symptoms of thyroid disease and what you can do to treat it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

Dolutegravir-Based Treatment More Effective in Children Living With HIV

Dolutegravir-based antiretroviral therapy proved more effective than standard treatments for HIV-positive children, reducing treatment failure by 40%. Achieving viral suppression with antiretroviral therapy (ART) is critical for people living with HIV. However, children with HIV-1 infection have limited options for ART. A recent study, published in The New England Journal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: People With HIV at Increased Risk for Heart Failure

The findings showed that people with HIV were 68% more likely to develop heart failure than people who did not have HIV. A new study has found that patients with HIV are at a higher risk of developing heart failure than people without HIV, according to a Kaiser Permanente press release.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Antibiotic choices for skin, soft tissue infections vary by race

(HealthDay)—Race is associated with differential management of skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs), according to a research letter published online Dec. 23 in JAMA Network Open. Alysse G. Wurcel, M.D., from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues assessed disparities in SSTI treatment using data from the national survey...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy