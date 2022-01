Apple's "iPhone 14 Pro" models will feature more memory than has ever been offered in an iPhone before, according to a recent report. Apple is said to be planning to launch four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch "‌iPhone 14‌," 6.7-inch "‌iPhone 14‌ Max," 6.1-inch "‌iPhone 14‌ Pro," and 6.7-inch "‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max." In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu said that the two "Pro" models will be equipped with 8GB of memory. This would be a significant increase from the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro's 6GB of memory, which currently stands as the most memory ever offered in an ‌iPhone‌.

