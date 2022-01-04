ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22: How do Headliners cards & upgrades work in Ultimate Team?

By Mark Pangalos
realsport101.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEGYPTIAN KING - This card could be on the way in Team 2!. At the launch of Headliners, each Headliners player item is released with an initial permanent upgrade. This upgrade will make the player's OVR higher than any qualifying performance-based item (Team of the Week or Man of the Match),...

realsport101.com

The Independent

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively.Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.He is the Premier League’s top goalscorer so far this season, with 16 to his name, and is arguably in the best form of his life.🚨🏆 The final three in the running to be #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2021!🌍👑 Who should be crowned #TheBest in the world? 🇵🇱 @lewy_official | @pzpn_pl...
GamesRadar+

FIFA 22 Headliners Team 2 drops new Salah, Vinicius Jr and Cancelo cards

FIFA 22 Headliners are the latest batch of dynamic cards to make their way into FIFA 22, following in the Predator-wearing footsteps of FIFA 22 Numbers Up, FIFA 22 RTTK and FIFA 22 OTW. It’s the latter Ones To Watch campaign which Headliners have the most in common with, as players receive boosts each time they appear in a TOTW squad – but these new items have additional wrinkles which I’ll get to below. We’ll also let you know the most expensive and cheapest cards, and run down the complete FIFA 22 Headliners cards list.
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Denis Zakaria: Headliners gives us another EXCELLENT objectives player

Another Headliners card has come to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team objectives. Denis Zakaria has been made available to unlock, so check out the card and how to add it to your squad below. Denis Zakaria (OVR 86) Start Date: Friday, 7 January. Expiry Date: Friday, 14 January. There are four...
gamepur.com

FIFA 22: How to vote for the Team of the Year (TOTY)

It’s that time once again. The FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is getting ready to commence, as EA Sports is prepping the release of the nominees. After EA has done that, voting for the TOTY will commence on January 10. Football fans have the chance to pick who they think are the best players from 2021, and here’s what you need to do in order to get in on the action.
gamepur.com

FIFA 22: How to complete Headliners Dimitri Payet SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Objectives challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Headliners SBC on January 7. For this challenge, FIFA users can now obtain an 86 OVR Headliners item, featuring Marseille attacker and Team of the Year nominee Dimitri Payet. So, what do you need to do in order to add Headliners Payet to your collection? Let’s first take a look at the requirements.
gamepur.com

FIFA 22: How to complete Headliners Denis Zakaria Objectives challenge

Friday in FIFA 22 typically means a fresh Objectives challenge, and that’s what we have yet again. For this week, FIFA and FUT players can now attempt to acquire a special 86 OVR Headliners player item, featuring M’gladbach CDM Denis Zakaria. So, what do you need to do in order to add Zakaria to your collection? Let’s take a look.
firstsportz.com

How to get the Zakaria FIFA 22 Headliners player item?

FIFA 22 Headliners is soon coming to a close in the game and many great SBCs are releasing under it. Here is how to complete the most recent Zakaria FIFA 22 Headliners player item and add it to your roster!. FIFA 22 Headliners is the promo event that has been...
realsport101.com

FIFA 22: Philippe Coutinho returns to Premier League with Aston Villa

CONFIRMED! Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League, joining Aston Villa on loan from cash-strapped Barcelona. Coutinho will be linking up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Villa Park, but how will his transfer impact proceedings in FIFA 22?. We are sure to see the transfer celebrated in...
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Jonathan Clauss SBC: Headliners, How to Unlock, Start & Expiry Date

The Headliners promo has been live for one week now in FIFA 22 and we've got our first addition major addition to Team 2. Lens wing-back Jonathan Clauss has lit up Ligue 1 this season and deserves his spot on this team of elite talent. His SBC is live now - but not for long - so here's how you can get your hand on this card!
keengamer.com

7 of the Best Midfielders in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The most important part of a football pitch is arguably the midfield. It’s where teams begin plays, looking to pass or drive forward while the opponent seeks an opening for an interception. The best midfielders always control the ball with ease and heavily contribute to offensive or defensive play. In FIFA, one mistake from a player can lead to a failed attack or a devastating counter attack. It’s vital to possess personnel with quality in multiple areas in order to achieve consistent success. For those who have read our guides for other positions, this is the last crucial piece of the puzzle. Forwards and defenders need great teammates in the centre of the pitch who will supply and protect them. Here are 7 of the best midfielders in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
LFCTransferRoom

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Salah, Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar, Mbappe, Ronaldo

The three man shortlist for the 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player award was revealed on Friday. As per FIFA.com, the award recognises the most outstanding player in men's football. 'The Best FIFA Men's Player is given to the most outstanding player in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'
ESPN

FIFA 22 Team of the Year: N'Golo Kante, Pedri, Bruno Fernandes among nominees for midfield spots in Ultimate XI

The second set of nominees for the EA Sports FIFA 22 Team of the Year have been announced as some of the biggest names in men's football vie for a place in the final XI. A total of 80 of the best players across Europe's top leagues over the past 12 months are in the running for inclusion, with fans voting to decide which of the stars on the long-list make the cut. Those who make it into the XI will also have their performances and achievements celebrated by being given special TOTY player items in-game, including boosted stats to reflect their status.
ESPN

FIFA 22 Team of the Year: Messi, Salah, Ronaldo among Ultimate XI nominees

The nominees for the EA Sports FIFA 22 Team of the Year have been announced as some of the biggest names in men's football vie for a place in the final XI. A total of 80 of the best players across Europe's top leagues over the past 12 months are in the running for inclusion, with fans voting to decide which of the stars on the long-list make the cut. Those who make it into the XI will also have their performances and achievements celebrated by being given special TOTY player items in-game, including boosted stats to reflect their status.
realsport101.com

