FIFA 22: How do Headliners cards & upgrades work in Ultimate Team?

The most important part of a football pitch is arguably the midfield. It’s where teams begin plays, looking to pass or drive forward while the opponent seeks an opening for an interception. The best midfielders always control the ball with ease and heavily contribute to offensive or defensive play. In FIFA, one mistake from a player can lead to a failed attack or a devastating counter attack. It’s vital to possess personnel with quality in multiple areas in order to achieve consistent success. For those who have read our guides for other positions, this is the last crucial piece of the puzzle. Forwards and defenders need great teammates in the centre of the pitch who will supply and protect them. Here are 7 of the best midfielders in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

FIFA ・ 18 HOURS AGO