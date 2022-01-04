ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cher stars in new M·A·C campaign “Challenge Accepted”

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCher has teamed with a brand that’s almost as iconic as she is — M·A·C cosmetics — for its new campaign, “Challenge Accepted.” It invites users to put their makeup to the test, showing how it goes “above and beyond the call of beauty” — and then share the results by...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
wmagazine.com

Cher and Saweetie Are the Perfect Odd Couple in Their MAC Campaign

In an odd couple no one saw coming, Saweetie and Cher have united as the stars of MAC Cosmetics’s latest campaign. “I was always Cher but didn’t have the luxury of make-up at four,” the 75-year-old icon wrote on Instagram, noting that she’s joined the 25-year-old as brand ambassador of the beauty giant. “Now I have MAC 🥳💄💅💃💋.” Naturally, she also posted several singular tweets about the coming together with the rapper (whom she’s either mistaken the name of or given a nickname). “Saweet Is so cool,” Cher wrote. “When We Filmed We Were Nonstop Talking,But What Mesmerized Me,Besides Her Beauty, Acting,& Style [were] HER FINGERNAILS.”
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Cher on Authenticity, Being a True Artist, and Becoming the New Face of UGG

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When someone says ‘Oh, you’re an icon’ it makes absolutely no sense to me,” Cher explains in a new spot for UGG. The multi-hyphenate is the latest star to join the Feel Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign which spotlights those who have inspired generations, promoted individuality, and evoked emotion among the masses, like Iman, André Leon Talley, Susanne Bartsch, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While the world may consider the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning an “icon,” Cher doesn’t claim the label for herself.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challenge Accepted#Abc Audio
Elle

Gal Gadot Admits Her Super Controversial Imagine Cover Was in 'Poor Taste'

Remember that harrowing day when you were minding your own business scrolling Twitter early in the pandemic and all of a sudden you were confronted with several dozen celebrities singing Imagine at you?. Well Gal Gadot—who starred in the widely-panned video alongside other celebs including Kristen Wiig, Sia, Will Ferrell,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Links With Cher For MAC Cosmetics Partnership: "Me & My New Bestie"

They teased some sort of collaboration last year, and while fans expected it to be music-centered, Saweetie and Cher have finally revealed their big secret. While at the BET Awards, Saweetie revealed, "Me and Cher are working on a really big campaign. I can't share too much because of contracts." At the time, the newly-bald rapper also shared that meeting the Pop icon derailed plans for the release of Pretty B*tch Music.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Armani Cancels January Shows, Gigi Hadid Soars For V Magazine, Cher Fronts Two Major New Campaigns

Gigi Hadid never slows down! And by now we’re all asking the same question: is there anything the model mama can’t do? Evidently not, as Hadid flies through the sky for V Magazine’s V 134 Spring 2022 issue. The Mario Sorrenti-lensed editorial, ‘Leap of Faith,’ is the second installment of the publication’s #FearlessGigi series, which already saw the 26-year-old take part in a jet ski-themed award winning cover back in 2018. Explaining how the concept came to be, IMG’s Luiz Mattos revealed that the idea was Hadid’s own. “[She] always have the most amazing ideas and [she was] just like, “How about a trapeze story?” [She’s] fearless. When [she’s] shooting, [she goes] above and beyond…[her] work ethic is just phenomenal.” In the accompanying feature, Hadid joins collaborators Mario Sorrenti, stylist George Cortina, makeup artist Diane Kendal, and writer Bob Recine.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
b975.com

Old Abel: The Weeknd reveals ‘Dawn FM’ album cover

For his last album, After Hours, The Weeknd played a character with a beat-up and bruised face. And for the cover of his new album Dawn FM, he’s sporting yet another dramatic look. As revealed on his Instagram, the cover of the album shows the star as an old...
MUSIC
energy941.com

Cher and Saweetie Team Up for M.A.C’s New Campaign

Saweetie and Cher have teamed with MAC Cosmetics for their Challenge Accepted campaign. Beginning today (Jan 4) MAC is asking consumers to put their products to the test against sweat, heat, cold temps, bad weather. The makeup line promises that their high pigmented, quality, transfer-resistant and waterproof formula will pass...
MAKEUP
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie & Cher STUN in New MAC Cosmetics Commercial

Unlikely pairings often make the best pairings. Case in point Saweetie and Cher, who have been unveiled as the new faces of MAC Cosmetics. The femcee, 28, and the 75-year-old Pop legend team up for a fierce new commercial for the make-up giant and also pose it up in a number of striking still promotional shots.
MAKEUP
b975.com

Pentatonix’s Matt Sallee weds girlfriend Sarah Bishop

Pentatonix member Matt Sallee is a married man. The bass singer revealed on Twitter that he recently tied the knot with girlfriend Sarah Bishop. “Mr. & Mrs. Sallee,” he captioned the announcement, along with a green heart emoji. He shared a happy photo of the two at their wedding; Matt’s wearing a classy black tuxedo while Sarah’s dressed in a strapless lace gown with intricate floral stitching. The photo also clearly shows their wedding bands.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Country star Mickey Guyton responds to racist Twitter troll: 'Bless your little heart'

Mickey Guyton has always been candid about being a Black woman in country music, never shying away from sharing the highs and lows of her career. The country singer shared one of the lows on her Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 8, showcasing the type of the negative comments that are sent her way. In her post, Guyton, 38, shared a screenshot of a racist message directed to her at Twitter.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy