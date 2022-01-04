ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Monty Williams out of COVID protocol, rejoins Suns

tucsonpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonty Williams rejoined the Phoenix Suns and plans to coach the team Tuesday after missing four games...

www.tucsonpost.com

brightsideofthesun.com

Suns H/S Updates: Monty back, Shamet out, Justin Jackson in, Terry, Hutchison out

Just a quick update on Phoenix Suns moves today, as they swapped out one hardship signing for another, added Landry Shamet to the protocols, and announced that head coach Monty Williams has been cleared to return to the team. Last week, four Suns players and their head coach caught COVID...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns head coach Monty Williams drops 2020 NBA Finals truth bomb on Chris Paul, Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns made an incredible and improbable run to the NBA Finals last year, led by head coach Monty Williams and stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Suns gave the Milwaukee Bucks a run for their money but ultimately fell just short of the title in seven hard-fought games. In an interview with ESPN, Williams recounted the NBA Finals series, dropping a shocking truth bomb on Paul and Booker.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Person
Monty Williams
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
#Covid#The Phoenix Suns#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Memphis Grizzlies
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
defector.com

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Signing Former First Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin. Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's message to Poole, Warriors ahead of Klay's return

Draymond Green is thrilled Klay Thompson could return to the Warriors as soon as Sunday when Golden State hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. But the Warriors' star forward also knows that Thompson's return will force Golden State to alter its rotations and change the roles of certain players who have thrived early for the NBA's best team, with shooting guard Jordan Poole being chief among them.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s $20 million Jordan Poole declaration

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is best known for stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. However, while those stars have been critical to the Warriors’ success, players such as Andre Iguodala, who have starred in their roles, have also been just as important. Iguodala, who found his niche in Golden State, has taken teammate Jordan Poole under his wing.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Here’s How The Bucks Could Pull Off Big Trade For Buddy Hield

With the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline becoming a much more talked about subject, some fans are wondering whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a move. Quite simply, it would be wise for the Bucks to do just that. Adding more offensive firepower would be welcome and a guy like Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Buddy Hield might make perfect sense.
NBA

