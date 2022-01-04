ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even One Of Our Favorite New Jersey Celebs Couldn’t Save This Movie

By Lou Russo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have never seen a movie quite like Don’t Look Up. Frankly, I never want to see another movie quite like Don’t Look Up. This humble movie watcher thinks this flick misses by just a little on everything it tries to accomplish. Actually, let me start by...

Randy
4d ago

I was rooting for the comet. Terrible acting, writing and about 2.5 hours too long. It was supposed to be a comedy but it was just sad. I watched the entire movie hoping it would get better, it didn’t.

