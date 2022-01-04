Even One Of Our Favorite New Jersey Celebs Couldn’t Save This Movie

I have lots of favorite sci-fi films (2001: A Space Odyssey, Blade Runner, Children of Men, Arrival), but if I want frothy fun I still choose The Fifth Element. Bruce Willis (Korben Dallas) is a hyper-cool, cynical space cab driver in the 23rd century and Milla Jojovich (Leeloo) is a gorgeous supreme being, who was sent down to save Earth and serendipitously falls from the sky into his taxi. What ensues is a visually sumptuous romp—the outlandish costumes and sets alone are worth the two hours of film—as Willis accompanies Jojovich, an orange-haired nymph dressed only in well-place straps who keeps saying, “big bada boom,” to a lavish space resort to battle evil forces. The plot is crazy and fast-moving and is powered along by villain Gary Oldham (Zorg) who is working for the dark force Ultimate Evil, annoying radio host Chris Tucker (Ruby Rhod) and Ian Holm (Father Vito Cornelius), who knows why Leeloo is humanity’s only hope. The movie won’t change your life, but it’s a refreshing comedic break from dystopian futures in most sci-fi. —Susan Burns, editor-in-chief.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO