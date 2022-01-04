ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

By Matt Debono
 2 days ago

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side will battle it out for the first time ahead of three encounters against Spurs this month as Antonio Conte returns to west London for the first time since his Blues sacking in 2018.

This is the first of two legs, with the second taking place in north London next week for a spot in February's final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gaf5U_0dcTJMzG00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The winner of this Carabao Cup semi final will face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final.

Recent form

Chelsea reached the semi finals thanks to a 2-0 win over Brentford before Christmas. A Pontus Janssen own goal and a penalty from Jorginho sealed the Blues' spot in the last four.

On Tuchel's side's run to the semis, they needed penalties to get past both Aston Villa and Southampton.

While Spurs' route to the semi final has seen them beat Wolves, Burnley and then West Ham following a 2-1 win over the Hammers in the last round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KX9QU_0dcTJMzG00
IMAGO / PA Images

Team news

Chelsea are set to welcome back Romelu Lukaku into the side after he was dropped against Liverpool for disciplinary reasons. He returned to team training on Tuesday and could lead the line on Wednesday.

Timo Werner could make his return to the bench after struggling with Covid. Andreas Christensen is a doubt for the Blues, while Trevoh Chalobah has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cA0t_0dcTJMzG00
IMAGO / PA Images

Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Spurs are expected to be without both Steven Bergwijn (calf) and Ryan Sessegnon (muscle).

Conte also has two possible Covid cases to deal with ahead of the game but has yet to receive any confirmation.

"We are checking a couple of situations, we will see," the Italian said.

Prediction

It's a semi final. It's a London derby. Anything can happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt4xi_0dcTJMzG00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea have a history of beating Spurs when it matters. The last time these sides faced each other in a semi final was back in the 2018-19 season as the Blues reached the final after beating Spurs on penalties.

More recently, in September 2020 Tottenham knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup to reach the quarter finals with a 5-4 win on penalties.

It's going to be close. Conte won't want to lose on his Spurs return, but Chelsea will be hoping the home advantage will put them one step closer to reach the final.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

