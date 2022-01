Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021 is here and millions of players are already gearing up and diving right in to complete all the new challenges debuting as part of Fortnite’s Holiday celebration. With that said, among the many new challenges, the ‘Light a Campfire While Having Icy Feet” is considered by many as one of the most tricky. To help you with it, we will now tell you where to find a campfire and how to light one while having Icy Feet in Fortnite Chapter 3.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO