Lee County, FL

Lee Health continues to see rise in COVID-19 cases

By Olivia Hyde
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health continues to report higher numbers of COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant day-over-day in recent weeks.

As of Tuesday morning, Lee Health has 178 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals, 6 of whom are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital, according to the healthcare system.

Lee Health reported a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments Monday that lead to a completely depleted supply at Lee Health.

Officials are urging those who contract COVID-19 without severe symptoms to stay isolated at home and take advantage of the hospital system’s free Telehealth services if necessary.

According to the hospital system, the current census is at 94 percent of staffed operational bed capacity.

On Monday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 1,198 patients. Hospital officials said the healthcare system was averaging around 900 patients per day before the onset of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Lee Convenient Care saw 499 patients Monday with the average number of patients tapping out at 360 a day before the onset of the Omicron variant.

