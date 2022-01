Swedish House Mafia first wished us a Merry Christmas and now they’re wishing us a Happy New Year. A week after unexpectedly releasing their five-minute extension of “Moth To A Flame,” Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello are unboxing a second gift to clinch that 2022 begins on the highest of high notes. Nearly three years ago, the trio partnered up alongside Swedish composer Jacob Mühlrad for an orchestral transformation of their now 11-year-old classic “One,” unveiling it during their first reunion tour stops at Stockholm’s Tele2 arena and playing it throughout the remainder of their spring and summer circuit. And “One Symphony” had gone untouched up until Swedish House Mafia played host to The Weeknd’s Memento Mori radio show in late October, reawakening it out of the blue in between their Paradise Again rollout.

