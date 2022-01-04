The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Trailer and Poster Debut

Who doesn't love a good scavenger hunt and a murderous countdown? Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt), Hannah Fierman (V/H/S, Creepshow), and Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Victor Crowley) star in this upcoming holiday horror whodunit. Written and directed by L.C. Holt (You’re Next, V/H/S/2), Time's Up follows a group of teachers at a New Year's Eve party. It's not all fun and games as they find themselves stalked by Father Time himself. Or at least, an assailant disguised as Father Time. Revenge is on the menu as 'ol FT reveals the group's darkest secrets. By the time the clock strikes midnight… heads will roll. So we guess the only resolution that matters here, is to keep your head. Rose and Holt produce alongside Ryan James (Dark Circles, Cannibal Comedian) of Pink Plaid Productions.
