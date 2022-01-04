ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Trailer and Poster Debut

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ today unveiled the trailer and poster for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, an all-new animated adventure featuring the return of the beloved characters from the wildly successful global Ice Age franchise. The original movie premieres exclusively on Disney+ January 28, 2022. You can watch the trailer...

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Poster For Romantic Netflix Original Film THE ROYAL TREATMENT

A trailer and poster have been released for the Netflix original film The Royal Treatment, which stars Laura Marano (The Perfect Date, The War With Grandpa) as a New York hairdresser named Izzy, whose team is hired to do the hair of a royal wedding party. Aladdin star Mena Massoud is playing Prince Thomas, who is uncertain of the life laid out ahead of him. They are joined in the cast by Chelsie Preston Crayford, Grace Bentley-Tsibuah, and Cameron Rhodes.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'Atlanta' Season 3 Trailer Teases a Wild European Adventure for Paper Boi and His Crew

FX has released a new trailer for Atlanta Season 3 that shows us a bit of what the long-awaited upcoming season will have in store for audiences. The trailer begins with showing with protagonist Earnest 'Earn' Marks, who is played by Donald Glover (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Solo: A Star Wars Story), and his group showing up at a woman's house, saying they're looking for Will for a party, and being confused by her response.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Adorable Canadian Animal Adventure 'The Wolf and the Lion' Trailer

"I have to protect them!" Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed the official US trailer for a family adventure movie titled The Wolf and the Lion, opening in theaters nationwide this February. From the filmmakers behind that other animal movie Mia and the White Lion, this one again brings a big cat to the big screen. A wolf pup and a lost lion cub are rescued by a girl in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. Their friendship will change their lives forever. They forge an inseparable bond, but their world soon collapses as the forest ranger discovers the animals and takes them away. The film stars Molly Kunz, Graham Greene, Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, Rhys Slack, and Victor Cornfoot. It's another one of these modern Homeward Bound stories, about animals reconnecting with their human friends on an journey through the wilderness.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Heavy Rain-esque Episodic Adventure Game The Lawyer Gets Debut PC Trailer

Objection, your Honor! They say that a lawyer with a suitcase can steal more than a hundred men with guns – pretty deep, right? – but if you’ve ever wanted to test that proverb out, then developer ManyDev Studios‘ newly-announced court case murder mystery, The Lawyer, may be just what the, well, attorney ordered.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Justina Machado
Person
Vincent Tong
Person
Simon Pegg
FANGORIA

Three, Two, Done: TIME'S UP Poster And Trailer

Who doesn't love a good scavenger hunt and a murderous countdown? Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt), Hannah Fierman (V/H/S, Creepshow), and Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Victor Crowley) star in this upcoming holiday horror whodunit. Written and directed by L.C. Holt (You’re Next, V/H/S/2), Time's Up follows a group of teachers at a New Year's Eve party. It's not all fun and games as they find themselves stalked by Father Time himself. Or at least, an assailant disguised as Father Time. Revenge is on the menu as 'ol FT reveals the group's darkest secrets. By the time the clock strikes midnight… heads will roll. So we guess the only resolution that matters here, is to keep your head. Rose and Holt produce alongside Ryan James (Dark Circles, Cannibal Comedian) of Pink Plaid Productions.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Resident Alien returns with season 2 trailer and poster

Syfy has released a poster and trailer for the second season of its sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien which sees Harry (Alan Tudyk) once again stranded on Earth and forced to confront the consequences of failing his people’s mission while carrying out his new quest of protecting the human race; take a look here…
TV SERIES
Creative Bloq

Scarily beautiful Scream movie posters drive the internet wild

We're suckers for a well-designed poster here at Creative Bloq, and the latest designs for the upcoming Scream movie have caught our eye. Sporting a retro-style look, the new posters are ticking all of our boxes with their iconic horror movie poster conventions, sparking both fear and nostalgia in us.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tokyo Revengers Debuts 'Christmas Showdown' Trailer

In the wake of season one, Tokyo Revengers is living its best life, and fans are begging for even more content. While the manga carries on with its new chapters, all eyes are on the Liden Films series to see what Tokyo Revengers' anime does next. It was not long ago fans were informed the show had plans to adapt one of its merrier arcs, and the Christmas Showdown story will make for a good marathon. And to make things even better, the arc's first trailer has gone live with holiday lights and a tiny bit of blood.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Age#Adventure#Television#Continental Drift
dailyplanetdc.com

New trailer for ‘The Batman’ debuts

Catwoman and Batman take center stage in the latest “The Batman” trailer. Robert Patinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman is set to star opposite Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman in DC’s upcoming blockbuster, which is set for release March 4, 2021. From Warner Bros....
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Trailer Debuts

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the reboot of the classic Fraggle Rock series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. You can watch the trailer using the player below!. All 13 episodes of the new Apple Original series from The Jim Henson Company will debut on Friday, January 21, 2022 on Apple TV+, joining the celebrated collection of Apple Original shorts, Fraggle Rock: Rock On!.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Two Yuletide Posters Tease Bloody Debut Of ‘Scream’

Leave it to Ghostface to ruin the Christmas moment. With the new Scream set to hit theaters in less than three weeks, the hype machine is cranking out juicy tidbits at an alarming rate. Just a few days ago, several revealing photos of the cast were released, and now, two retro-type posters show a different side of the upcoming slasher. Check out the eerie artwork, courtesy of screenrant.com, on this page.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
horrornews.net

The World We Knew – Trailer and Poster!

Following its premier at FrightFest, British horror-thriller The World We Knew debuts on VOD and DVD in the USA on January 11 2022 distributed by Mutiny Pictures. Turning the contemporary British gangster movie on its head The World We Knew is a stylish haunted house film blending pitch black humour and creeping dread with a touch of macabre surrealism.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Poster for Tim Roth's Upcoming Drama SUNDOWN

A trailer and poster have been released for the dramatic film Sundown starring Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman, Albertine Kotting McMillan, and Samuel Bottomley. The film was written and directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco, who previously made Daniel and Ana, After Lucia, April's Daughter, and New Order.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For SUNDOWN Starring Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg

Check out these official poster and trailer for SUNDOWN movie. Bleecker Street will release SUNDOWN in select theaters starting January 28th, 2022. Written/Directed by Michel Franco (New Order) Starring Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman, Albertine Kotting McMillan,. Samuel Bottomley. Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KUOW

THE WILD: Season 4 Trailer

New episodes of THE WILD begin on Tuesday, January 18th. We’re back! I am so excited to share Season 4 with all of you. My team and I have been hard at work finding stories and interviewing passionate people who are making a difference for nature….and our planet.
SEATTLE, WA
TVLine

Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer Teases Return of Nathan Fillion's Octopus and Harry's Wicked Master Plan — Watch

Harry Vanderspeigle is worried he’s becoming too human, and that can’t be good for planet Earth’s future. Unless, of course, your name is Asta. In the official trailer for Resident Alien Season 2 (which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on Syfy), Harry is back in Patience, Colo., and even though he returns little Max Hawthorne safe and sound, he has not fully abandoned his villainous ways and plans for destruction. Not by a longshot. In the clip embedded above, Nathan Fillion’s telepathic aquarium-bound octopus suggests that more of Harry’s people will surely be arriving soon to complete the mission to destroy mankind....
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy