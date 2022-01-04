The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Trailer and Poster Debut

"I have to protect them!" Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed the official US trailer for a family adventure movie titled The Wolf and the Lion, opening in theaters nationwide this February. From the filmmakers behind that other animal movie Mia and the White Lion, this one again brings a big cat to the big screen. A wolf pup and a lost lion cub are rescued by a girl in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. Their friendship will change their lives forever. They forge an inseparable bond, but their world soon collapses as the forest ranger discovers the animals and takes them away. The film stars Molly Kunz, Graham Greene, Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, Rhys Slack, and Victor Cornfoot. It's another one of these modern Homeward Bound stories, about animals reconnecting with their human friends on an journey through the wilderness.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO